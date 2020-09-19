Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Mueller, Orlando City beat Fire 4-1, extend unbeaten streak

September 19, 2020 9:45 pm
 
< a min read
      

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Chris Mueller had a goal and an assist, Luís Carlos “Nani” Almeida da Cunha also scored, and Orlando City beat the Chicago Fire 4-1 on Saturday.

Mueller cut back to evade a defender and scored on a left-footer that deflected off Chicago’s Álvaro Medrán before trickling into the net top open the scoring in the 11th minute and Orlando City led the rest of the way.

Orlando City (6-2-4) is unbeaten, with four wins, in its last six games.

Mueller lofted an entry to Nani who headed home the finish from point-blank range to make it 2-0 in the 24th.

Advertisement

Robert Beric converted from the penalty spot in the 48th minute after Mueller was called for a foul in the area but Júnior Urso answered for Orlando City in the 78th and Benji Michel capped the scoring in stoppage time.

        Insight by Cellebrite: Federal law enforcement experts explore how agencies can turn up their 'digital intelligence in this free webinar.

Chicago (2-7-3) is winless, with three losses, in its last five games.

Pedro Gallese had just two saves for Orlando City but had a diving left-handed stop of a penalty kick by the Fire’s Álvaro Medrán in the 36th minute.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|26 Luke's Wings Heroes Gala
9|29 Government Performance Summit 2020
9|29 Autonomous Capabilities for DoD Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army Corps provides relief for disabled Hurricane Laura survivor