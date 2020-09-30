On Air: Federal Insights: Data Management
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

N.J. Devils re-sign three players, Seney, Street, Jacobs

By The Associated Press
September 30, 2020 2:23 pm
< a min read
      

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — The New Jersey Devils have re-signed defenseman Josh Jacobs and forwards Brett Seney and Ben Street.

General manager Tom Fitzgerald announced the signings Wednesday.

Seney signed a one-year, two-way contract worth $700,000 at the NHL level and $250,000 at the AHL level. He spent the past four seasons with the organization between New Jersey and Binghamton. The 24-year-old led the AHL team with 19 goals and 25 assists in 61 games last season.

Street signed a one-year, two-way contract worth $750,000 at the NHL level and $425,000 at the AHL level. The center finished second in scoring for Binghamton with 15 goals and 27 assists.

        Insight by Akamai: Federal technology experts examine cybersecurity strategies for acclimating to a new perimeterless network in this exclusive executive briefing.

Jacobs signed a one-year, two-way contract worth $700,000 at the NHL level and $130,000 at the AHL level. He appeared in 54 games with Binghamton last season, scoring five goals and 10 assists. He played in two NHL games.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

        Read more Sports News news.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

10|7 AFCEA NOVA 19th Annual Naval IT Day
10|8 Federal Source Code Summit
10|13 2020 AUSA Annual Meeting &...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

NASA/ESA Hubble telescope captures galactic glamour shot