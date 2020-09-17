N.Y. Mets 10, Philadelphia 6

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 37 10 11 10 7 14 Nimmo cf 4 1 3 3 1 1 .282 Conforto rf 3 2 1 0 2 2 .341 Davis 3b 5 1 0 0 0 2 .271 Frazier 3b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .240 Smith 1b 5 2 3 2 0 0 .338 Canó 2b 5 1 2 4 0 2 .321 Rosario ss 0 0 0 0 0 0 .250 Alonso dh 5 1 1 1 0 1 .215 McNeil lf 3 1 1 0 2 1 .331 Giménez ss-2b 3 1 0 0 2 3 .276 Chirinos c 2 0 0 0 0 1 .105 a-Guillorme ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .347 Ramos c 1 0 0 0 0 1 .228

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 36 6 9 6 7 12 McCutchen dh 5 0 0 0 1 2 .246 Harper rf 3 2 2 2 2 0 .252 Bohm 3b 4 2 2 1 1 2 .317 Gregorius ss 4 1 2 1 0 1 .285 Segura 2b 2 1 2 1 1 0 .277 1-Kingery pr-2b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .150 Knapp c 4 0 0 0 1 2 .306 Haseley cf 4 0 1 1 0 1 .295 Gosselin 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .253 b-Quinn ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .231 Moniak lf 4 0 0 0 1 0 .000

New York 300 003 004_10 11 0 Philadelphia 420 000 000_6 9 0

a-lined out for Chirinos in the 6th. b-struck out for Gosselin in the 9th.

1-ran for Segura in the 7th.

LOB_New York 7, Philadelphia 13. 2B_Smith (18), Bohm (10). 3B_Nimmo (3), Smith (1), Segura (2). HR_Alonso (12), off Nola; Nimmo (8), off Workman; Canó (8), off Cleavinger; Harper 2 (10), off Lugo; Bohm (4), off Lugo; Gregorius (9), off Lugo. RBIs_Smith 2 (40), Canó 4 (25), Alonso (27), Nimmo 3 (16), Harper 2 (24), Bohm (20), Gregorius (32), Haseley (12), Segura (22).

Runners left in scoring position_New York 3 (Chirinos, Davis); Philadelphia 7 (Knapp 2, Gregorius, McCutchen). RISP_New York 4 for 8; Philadelphia 2 for 8.

GIDP_Alonso.

DP_Philadelphia 1 (Gregorius, Segura, Gosselin).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Lugo 1 2-3 8 6 6 0 3 52 4.34 Ramírez 2 1-3 1 0 0 2 3 41 0.73 Shreve 2 1-3 0 0 0 0 3 29 1.99 Familia 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 1 27 3.27 Wilson, W, 2-1 1-3 0 0 0 2 0 13 4.15 Díaz 1 0 0 0 2 2 29 1.64

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Nola 5 1-3 5 5 5 5 7 107 2.92 Parker, BS, 0-1 1-3 1 1 1 1 0 13 2.51 Hunter 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 2 18 4.50 Phelps 1 0 0 0 0 3 19 11.37 Workman, L, 1-3 1-3 3 3 3 0 1 13 6.94 Cleavinger 2-3 2 1 1 0 1 10 13.50

Inherited runners-scored_Ramírez 2-0, Wilson 1-0, Parker 1-1, Hunter 1-0, Cleavinger 1-1. HBP_Lugo (Gregorius), Familia (Segura), Díaz (Haseley). WP_Nola.

Umpires_Home, Mark Wegner; First, Adam Beck; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Alan Porter.

T_4:12.

