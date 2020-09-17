N.Y. Mets 10, Philadelphia 6

|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|37
|10
|11
|10
|7
|14
|
|Nimmo cf
|4
|1
|3
|3
|1
|1
|.282
|Conforto rf
|3
|2
|1
|0
|2
|2
|.341
|Davis 3b
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.271
|Frazier 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.240
|Smith 1b
|5
|2
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.338
|Canó 2b
|5
|1
|2
|4
|0
|2
|.321
|Rosario ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Alonso dh
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.215
|McNeil lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.331
|Giménez ss-2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|.276
|Chirinos c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.105
|a-Guillorme ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.347
|Ramos c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.228
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|6
|9
|6
|7
|12
|
|McCutchen dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.246
|Harper rf
|3
|2
|2
|2
|2
|0
|.252
|Bohm 3b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|1
|2
|.317
|Gregorius ss
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.285
|Segura 2b
|2
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.277
|1-Kingery pr-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.150
|Knapp c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.306
|Haseley cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.295
|Gosselin 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.253
|b-Quinn ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.231
|Moniak lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|New York
|300
|003
|004_10
|11
|0
|Philadelphia
|420
|000
|000_6
|9
|0
a-lined out for Chirinos in the 6th. b-struck out for Gosselin in the 9th.
1-ran for Segura in the 7th.
LOB_New York 7, Philadelphia 13. 2B_Smith (18), Bohm (10). 3B_Nimmo (3), Smith (1), Segura (2). HR_Alonso (12), off Nola; Nimmo (8), off Workman; Canó (8), off Cleavinger; Harper 2 (10), off Lugo; Bohm (4), off Lugo; Gregorius (9), off Lugo. RBIs_Smith 2 (40), Canó 4 (25), Alonso (27), Nimmo 3 (16), Harper 2 (24), Bohm (20), Gregorius (32), Haseley (12), Segura (22).
Runners left in scoring position_New York 3 (Chirinos, Davis); Philadelphia 7 (Knapp 2, Gregorius, McCutchen). RISP_New York 4 for 8; Philadelphia 2 for 8.
GIDP_Alonso.
DP_Philadelphia 1 (Gregorius, Segura, Gosselin).
|New York
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lugo
|1
|2-3
|8
|6
|6
|0
|3
|52
|4.34
|Ramírez
|2
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|41
|0.73
|Shreve
|2
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|29
|1.99
|Familia
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|27
|3.27
|Wilson, W, 2-1
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|13
|4.15
|Díaz
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|29
|1.64
|Philadelphia
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Nola
|5
|1-3
|5
|5
|5
|5
|7
|107
|2.92
|Parker, BS, 0-1
|
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|13
|2.51
|Hunter
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|18
|4.50
|Phelps
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|19
|11.37
|Workman, L, 1-3
|
|1-3
|3
|3
|3
|0
|1
|13
|6.94
|Cleavinger
|
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|10
|13.50
Inherited runners-scored_Ramírez 2-0, Wilson 1-0, Parker 1-1, Hunter 1-0, Cleavinger 1-1. HBP_Lugo (Gregorius), Familia (Segura), Díaz (Haseley). WP_Nola.
Umpires_Home, Mark Wegner; First, Adam Beck; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Alan Porter.
T_4:12.
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.