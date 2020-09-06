N.Y. Mets 14, Philadelphia 1

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 30 1 4 1 3 14 McCutchen lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .248 Hoskins 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .256 Harper rf 2 0 1 0 1 0 .275 Gosselin ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .310 Gregorius ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .266 Segura 2b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .237 Garlick ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .167 Bohm 3b 4 0 0 0 0 4 .280 Knapp c 2 1 1 1 1 0 .462 Walker dh 3 0 1 0 0 2 .250 Haseley cf 2 0 0 0 1 1 .258

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 42 14 17 13 2 14 Nimmo cf 6 2 3 1 0 2 .256 Conforto rf 4 3 3 0 0 0 .342 Davis 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .276 Rosario ss 0 1 0 0 1 0 .229 Smith 1b 5 2 4 3 0 1 .327 Canó 2b 4 1 0 0 0 0 .333 Guillorme 2b 1 1 1 2 0 0 .405 Alonso dh 5 2 3 3 0 2 .224 McNeil lf 3 1 1 1 1 0 .291 Ramos c 5 1 1 1 0 4 .226 Giménez ss-3b 5 0 1 2 0 3 .282

Philadelphia 010 000 000_1 4 2 New York 110 212 07x_14 17 0

a-struck out for Harper in the 9th. b-singled for Segura in the 9th.

E_Bohm (4), Hoskins (4). LOB_Philadelphia 5, New York 8. 2B_Walker (3), Conforto 2 (11), Smith 3 (15), Alonso (4), Guillorme (4). HR_Knapp (1), off deGrom; Alonso (9), off Nola; McNeil (1), off Nola; Nimmo (6), off Hembree; Alonso (10), off Parker; Ramos (3), off Parker. RBIs_Knapp (6), Smith 3 (31), Alonso 3 (25), Giménez 2 (8), McNeil (12), Nimmo (11), Guillorme 2 (9), Ramos (9). SB_Harper 2 (7). CS_Nimmo (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 2 (Gregorius, McCutchen); New York 4 (Canó, Nimmo, Giménez). RISP_Philadelphia 0 for 3; New York 5 for 16.

Runners moved up_Haseley. GIDP_Hoskins.

DP_New York 1 (Rosario, Guillorme, Smith).

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Nola L,4-3 5 1-3 8 6 3 1 10 92 2.74 Hembree 2-3 1 1 1 0 1 10 9.00 Llovera 1 5 4 4 1 1 41 36.00 Parker 1 3 3 3 0 2 23 2.53

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA deGrom W,3-1 7 3 1 1 2 12 108 1.69 Brach 1 0 0 0 1 0 9 1.69 Shreve 1 1 0 0 0 2 17 1.93

Inherited runners-scored_Parker 2-2. IBB_off Nola (McNeil). HBP_Hembree (Conforto), Llovera (McNeil).

Umpires_Home, Roberto Ortiz; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Paul Nauert; Third, Jansen Visconti.

T_3:18.

