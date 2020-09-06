N.Y. Mets 14, Philadelphia 1

|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|1
|4
|1
|3
|14
|
|McCutchen lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.248
|Hoskins 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.256
|Harper rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.275
|Gosselin ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.310
|Gregorius ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.266
|Segura 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.237
|Garlick ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|Bohm 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.280
|Knapp c
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.462
|Walker dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|Haseley cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.258
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|42
|14
|17
|13
|2
|14
|
|Nimmo cf
|6
|2
|3
|1
|0
|2
|.256
|Conforto rf
|4
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.342
|Davis 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.276
|Rosario ss
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.229
|Smith 1b
|5
|2
|4
|3
|0
|1
|.327
|Canó 2b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Guillorme 2b
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.405
|Alonso dh
|5
|2
|3
|3
|0
|2
|.224
|McNeil lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.291
|Ramos c
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|4
|.226
|Giménez ss-3b
|5
|0
|1
|2
|0
|3
|.282
|Philadelphia
|010
|000
|000_1
|4
|2
|New York
|110
|212
|07x_14
|17
|0
a-struck out for Harper in the 9th. b-singled for Segura in the 9th.
E_Bohm (4), Hoskins (4). LOB_Philadelphia 5, New York 8. 2B_Walker (3), Conforto 2 (11), Smith 3 (15), Alonso (4), Guillorme (4). HR_Knapp (1), off deGrom; Alonso (9), off Nola; McNeil (1), off Nola; Nimmo (6), off Hembree; Alonso (10), off Parker; Ramos (3), off Parker. RBIs_Knapp (6), Smith 3 (31), Alonso 3 (25), Giménez 2 (8), McNeil (12), Nimmo (11), Guillorme 2 (9), Ramos (9). SB_Harper 2 (7). CS_Nimmo (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 2 (Gregorius, McCutchen); New York 4 (Canó, Nimmo, Giménez). RISP_Philadelphia 0 for 3; New York 5 for 16.
Runners moved up_Haseley. GIDP_Hoskins.
DP_New York 1 (Rosario, Guillorme, Smith).
|Philadelphia
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Nola L,4-3
|5
|1-3
|8
|6
|3
|1
|10
|92
|2.74
|Hembree
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|10
|9.00
|Llovera
|1
|
|5
|4
|4
|1
|1
|41
|36.00
|Parker
|1
|
|3
|3
|3
|0
|2
|23
|2.53
|New York
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|deGrom W,3-1
|7
|
|3
|1
|1
|2
|12
|108
|1.69
|Brach
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|9
|1.69
|Shreve
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|17
|1.93
Inherited runners-scored_Parker 2-2. IBB_off Nola (McNeil). HBP_Hembree (Conforto), Llovera (McNeil).
Umpires_Home, Roberto Ortiz; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Paul Nauert; Third, Jansen Visconti.
T_3:18.
