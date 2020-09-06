Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

N.Y. Mets 14, Philadelphia 1

September 6, 2020 4:46 pm
 
< a min read
      
Philadelphia New York
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 30 1 4 1 Totals 42 14 17 13
McCutchen lf 4 0 0 0 Nimmo cf 6 2 3 1
Hoskins 1b 4 0 0 0 Conforto rf 4 3 3 0
Harper rf 2 0 1 0 Davis 3b 4 0 0 0
Gosselin ph 1 0 0 0 Rosario ss 0 1 0 0
Gregorius ss 4 0 0 0 Smith 1b 5 2 4 3
Segura 2b 3 0 0 0 Canó 2b 4 1 0 0
Garlick ph 1 0 1 0 Guillorme 2b 1 1 1 2
Bohm 3b 4 0 0 0 Alonso dh 5 2 3 3
Knapp c 2 1 1 1 McNeil lf 3 1 1 1
Walker dh 3 0 1 0 Ramos c 5 1 1 1
Haseley cf 2 0 0 0 Giménez ss-3b 5 0 1 2
Philadelphia 010 000 000 1
New York 110 212 07x 14

E_Bohm (4), Hoskins (4). DP_Philadelphia 0, New York 1. LOB_Philadelphia 5, New York 8. 2B_Walker (3), Conforto 2 (11), Smith 3 (15), Alonso (4), Guillorme (4). HR_Knapp (1), Alonso 2 (10), McNeil (1), Nimmo (6), Ramos (3). SB_Harper 2 (7).

IP H R ER BB SO
Philadelphia
Nola L,4-3 5 1-3 8 6 3 1 10
Hembree 2-3 1 1 1 0 1
Llovera 1 5 4 4 1 1
Parker 1 3 3 3 0 2
New York
deGrom W,3-1 7 3 1 1 2 12
Brach 1 0 0 0 1 0
Shreve 1 1 0 0 0 2

Llovera pitched to 4 batters in the 8th.

HBP_Hembree (Conforto), Llovera (McNeil).

Advertisement

Umpires_Home, Roberto Ortiz; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Paul Nauert; Third, Jansen Visconti.

T_3:18.

        Insight by Cornerstone: Federal management experts discuss best practices to avoid talent disruption in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|9 9th Military Tactical Communications...
9|10 2020 Women In Defense Virtual...
9|14 M-Enabling Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

VA nurses deploy to assist Gulf Coast medical facilities