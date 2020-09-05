Listen Live Sports

N.Y. Mets 5, Philadelphia 1

September 5, 2020 10:35 pm
 
< a min read
      
Philadelphia New York
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 34 1 7 1 Totals 31 5 9 5
McCutchen dh 4 0 1 0 Nimmo cf 4 1 0 0
Hoskins 1b 5 1 1 1 Conforto rf 4 0 2 1
Harper rf 2 0 0 0 Davis dh 2 0 1 0
Quinn cf 0 0 0 0 Smith 1b 4 0 1 1
a-Gosselin ph-rf 1 0 0 0 Canó 2b 4 0 0 0
Realmuto c 4 0 2 0 Guillorme 2b 0 0 0 0
Bruce lf 3 0 0 0 Frazier 3b 3 1 0 0
Gregorius ss 1 0 0 0 McNeil lf 4 1 2 0
Segura ss-2b 4 0 2 0 Giménez ss 2 2 2 2
Bohm 3b 4 0 1 0 Chirinos c 4 0 1 1
Walker 2b-lf 4 0 0 0
Haseley cf-rf-cf 2 0 0 0
Philadelphia 100 000 000 1
New York 002 111 00x 5

E_Nimmo (1). DP_Philadelphia 1, New York 1. LOB_Philadelphia 10, New York 8. 2B_Segura (2), McNeil 2 (11), Chirinos (1), Davis (4). HR_Hoskins (8). SB_Giménez (7). SF_Giménez (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Philadelphia
Howard, L, 1-2 4 4 3 3 1 3
Suárez 1 2-3 2 2 2 2 0
Hale 2 1-3 3 0 0 0 1
New York
Lugo, W, 2-2 5 4 1 1 2 8
Familia, H, 4 1 1 0 0 0 1
Wilson 1 1 0 0 0 1
Castro 1 1 0 0 0 0
Díaz 1 0 0 0 2 3

HBP_Howard (Frazier), Suárez (Davis).

Umpires_Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Roberto Ortiz; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Paul Nauert.

T_3:08.

The Associated Press

