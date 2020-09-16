Listen Live Sports

N.Y. Mets 5, Philadelphia 4

September 16, 2020 10:39 pm
 
1 min read
      
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 5 10 5 2 5
Nimmo cf 3 1 2 0 0 0 .270
b-Alonso ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .215
Chirinos c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .118
Conforto rf 3 1 1 0 1 0 .341
Davis dh 4 2 3 3 0 1 .280
Smith 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .329
Canó 2b 4 0 1 1 0 0 .318
1-Rosario pr-ss 0 1 0 0 0 0 .250
Frazier 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .240
McNeil lf 3 0 1 0 1 1 .331
Giménez ss-2b 4 0 1 1 0 0 .284
Ramos c 2 0 0 0 0 0 .230
a-Guillorme ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .354
Marisnick cf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .367
Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 37 4 11 4 2 12
McCutchen lf 5 0 1 1 0 1 .253
Harper dh 5 0 0 0 0 3 .243
Bohm 1b 5 0 1 0 0 1 .311
2-Moniak pr 0 0 0 0 0 0
Gregorius ss 5 0 1 0 0 1 .280
Segura 3b 4 2 4 1 0 0 .268
Knapp c 4 1 1 1 0 1 .333
Kingery 2b 2 1 1 0 2 1 .152
Haseley rf 3 0 1 1 0 1 .298
Quinn cf 4 0 1 0 0 3 .233
New York 000 102 011_5 10 1
Philadelphia 031 000 000_4 11 1

a-grounded out for Ramos in the 8th. b-grounded out for Nimmo in the 8th.

1-ran for Canó in the 9th. 2-ran for Bohm in the 9th.

E_Giménez (2), Kingery (5). LOB_New York 4, Philadelphia 9. 2B_Davis 2 (8), Nimmo (8), Segura (5), Knapp (4), Kingery (3). HR_Davis (6), off Wheeler; Segura (6), off Wacha. RBIs_Canó (21), Davis 3 (19), Giménez (11), Knapp (8), Haseley (11), McCutchen (30), Segura (21). SB_Quinn (9). SF_Haseley.

Runners left in scoring position_New York 2 (Conforto, Smith); Philadelphia 4 (Gregorius, McCutchen, Knapp, Quinn). RISP_New York 2 for 8; Philadelphia 1 for 10.

Runners moved up_Smith, Canó, Bohm, Haseley. GIDP_Ramos, Canó.

DP_New York 1 (Ramos, Smith, Ramos); Philadelphia 3 (Kingery, Gregorius, Bohm; Bohm, Gregorius; Knapp, Kingery, Knapp).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
deGrom 2 4 3 3 1 1 40 2.09
Wacha 4 5 1 1 0 3 65 6.75
Wilson 1 0 0 0 0 2 13 4.24
Castro, W, 1-1 1 1 0 0 1 3 23 4.26
Díaz, S, 4-8 1 1 0 0 0 3 17 1.71
Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Wheeler 7 1-3 7 3 3 0 2 95 2.62
Morgan, BS, 0-2 2-3 1 1 1 1 1 18 5.23
Neris, L, 2-2 1 2 1 1 1 2 17 4.86

IBB_off Neris (McNeil). WP_Neris.

Umpires_Home, Alan Porter; First, Mark Wegner; Second, Adam Beck; Third, Sean Barber.

T_3:17.

