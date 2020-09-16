N.Y. Mets 5, Philadelphia 4

|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|5
|10
|5
|2
|5
|
|Nimmo cf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.270
|b-Alonso ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.215
|Chirinos c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.118
|Conforto rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.341
|Davis dh
|4
|2
|3
|3
|0
|1
|.280
|Smith 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.329
|Canó 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.318
|1-Rosario pr-ss
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Frazier 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.240
|McNeil lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.331
|Giménez ss-2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.284
|Ramos c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.230
|a-Guillorme ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.354
|Marisnick cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.367
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|37
|4
|11
|4
|2
|12
|
|McCutchen lf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.253
|Harper dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.243
|Bohm 1b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.311
|2-Moniak pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Gregorius ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.280
|Segura 3b
|4
|2
|4
|1
|0
|0
|.268
|Knapp c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.333
|Kingery 2b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.152
|Haseley rf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.298
|Quinn cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.233
|New York
|000
|102
|011_5
|10
|1
|Philadelphia
|031
|000
|000_4
|11
|1
a-grounded out for Ramos in the 8th. b-grounded out for Nimmo in the 8th.
1-ran for Canó in the 9th. 2-ran for Bohm in the 9th.
E_Giménez (2), Kingery (5). LOB_New York 4, Philadelphia 9. 2B_Davis 2 (8), Nimmo (8), Segura (5), Knapp (4), Kingery (3). HR_Davis (6), off Wheeler; Segura (6), off Wacha. RBIs_Canó (21), Davis 3 (19), Giménez (11), Knapp (8), Haseley (11), McCutchen (30), Segura (21). SB_Quinn (9). SF_Haseley.
Runners left in scoring position_New York 2 (Conforto, Smith); Philadelphia 4 (Gregorius, McCutchen, Knapp, Quinn). RISP_New York 2 for 8; Philadelphia 1 for 10.
Runners moved up_Smith, Canó, Bohm, Haseley. GIDP_Ramos, Canó.
DP_New York 1 (Ramos, Smith, Ramos); Philadelphia 3 (Kingery, Gregorius, Bohm; Bohm, Gregorius; Knapp, Kingery, Knapp).
|New York
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|deGrom
|2
|
|4
|3
|3
|1
|1
|40
|2.09
|Wacha
|4
|
|5
|1
|1
|0
|3
|65
|6.75
|Wilson
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|4.24
|Castro, W, 1-1
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|23
|4.26
|Díaz, S, 4-8
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|17
|1.71
|Philadelphia
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wheeler
|7
|1-3
|7
|3
|3
|0
|2
|95
|2.62
|Morgan, BS, 0-2
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|18
|5.23
|Neris, L, 2-2
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|17
|4.86
IBB_off Neris (McNeil). WP_Neris.
Umpires_Home, Alan Porter; First, Mark Wegner; Second, Adam Beck; Third, Sean Barber.
T_3:17.
