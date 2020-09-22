Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

N.Y. Mets 5, Tampa Bay 2

September 22, 2020 10:28 pm
 
1 min read
      
Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 2 5 1 1 12
Tsutsugo dh 4 0 1 0 0 1 .200
B.Lowe 2b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .271
Arozarena lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .245
N.Lowe 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .241
Wendle 3b 4 0 2 0 0 1 .280
Adames ss 4 2 1 1 0 0 .254
Kiermaier cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .223
Phillips rf 1 0 0 0 1 1 .067
a-Renfroe ph-rf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .153
Perez c 2 0 0 0 0 2 .173
b-K.Smith ph-c 1 0 0 0 0 1 .222
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 30 5 10 5 3 11
McNeil rf-lf 4 0 2 0 0 2 .329
Davis dh 3 0 0 0 1 2 .250
D.Smith lf-1b 3 2 1 0 0 2 .315
Frazier 3b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .212
Canó 2b 4 1 2 1 0 0 .320
1-Giménez pr-2b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .265
Alonso 1b 3 1 2 3 1 0 .209
2-Nimmo pr-rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .279
Rosario ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .252
Heredia cf 3 1 1 1 0 2 .200
Chirinos c 2 0 1 0 1 0 .200
Tampa Bay 010 000 100_2 5 0
New York 010 101 11x_5 10 1

a-struck out for Phillips in the 7th. b-struck out for Perez in the 8th.

1-ran for Canó in the 8th. 2-ran for Alonso in the 8th.

E_Frazier (1). LOB_Tampa Bay 4, New York 5. 2B_D.Smith (19). HR_Adames (8), off Lugo; Canó (10), off Snell; Alonso (13), off Snell; Heredia (1), off Curtiss. RBIs_Adames (20), Canó (29), Alonso 3 (30), Heredia (1). SB_Adames (2), Wendle (8). CS_McNeil (2).

Advertisement

Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 1 (Renfroe); New York 0. RISP_Tampa Bay 0 for 2; New York 3 for 7.

Runners moved up_Canó. GIDP_Arozarena, Rosario.

        Insight by PROPRICER: Learn how the Air Force’s contracting workforce adapted to the challenges of the pandemic in this free webinar.

DP_Tampa Bay 2 (Perez, B.Lowe, Perez; Adames, B.Lowe, N.Lowe); New York 1 (Frazier, Canó, Alonso).

Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Snell, L, 4-2 5 2-3 6 3 3 3 9 108 3.24
Curtiss 2 1-3 4 2 2 0 2 43 1.93
New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Lugo, W, 3-3 6 1-3 4 2 1 1 7 95 3.82
Wilson, H, 9 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 9 3.86
Shreve, H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 3 15 3.00
Díaz, S, 5-9 1 1 0 0 0 1 16 1.50

Inherited runners-scored_Curtiss 1-1, Wilson 2-1. HBP_Curtiss (D.Smith). WP_Snell, Wilson.

Umpires_Home, Dave Rackley; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, Chris Conroy; Third, Larry Vanover.

T_3:03. A_0 (41,922).

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|21 Implement the New NIST RMF and Meet...
9|22 Modern Day Marine
9|22 Tech Trends Conference 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Airmen find solution to KC135 and C130 battery testing failure, reducing cost and maintenance delays