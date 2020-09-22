N.Y. Mets 5, Tampa Bay 2

Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 2 5 1 1 12 Tsutsugo dh 4 0 1 0 0 1 .200 B.Lowe 2b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .271 Arozarena lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .245 N.Lowe 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .241 Wendle 3b 4 0 2 0 0 1 .280 Adames ss 4 2 1 1 0 0 .254 Kiermaier cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .223 Phillips rf 1 0 0 0 1 1 .067 a-Renfroe ph-rf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .153 Perez c 2 0 0 0 0 2 .173 b-K.Smith ph-c 1 0 0 0 0 1 .222

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 30 5 10 5 3 11 McNeil rf-lf 4 0 2 0 0 2 .329 Davis dh 3 0 0 0 1 2 .250 D.Smith lf-1b 3 2 1 0 0 2 .315 Frazier 3b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .212 Canó 2b 4 1 2 1 0 0 .320 1-Giménez pr-2b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .265 Alonso 1b 3 1 2 3 1 0 .209 2-Nimmo pr-rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .279 Rosario ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .252 Heredia cf 3 1 1 1 0 2 .200 Chirinos c 2 0 1 0 1 0 .200

Tampa Bay 010 000 100_2 5 0 New York 010 101 11x_5 10 1

a-struck out for Phillips in the 7th. b-struck out for Perez in the 8th.

1-ran for Canó in the 8th. 2-ran for Alonso in the 8th.

E_Frazier (1). LOB_Tampa Bay 4, New York 5. 2B_D.Smith (19). HR_Adames (8), off Lugo; Canó (10), off Snell; Alonso (13), off Snell; Heredia (1), off Curtiss. RBIs_Adames (20), Canó (29), Alonso 3 (30), Heredia (1). SB_Adames (2), Wendle (8). CS_McNeil (2).

Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 1 (Renfroe); New York 0. RISP_Tampa Bay 0 for 2; New York 3 for 7.

Runners moved up_Canó. GIDP_Arozarena, Rosario.

DP_Tampa Bay 2 (Perez, B.Lowe, Perez; Adames, B.Lowe, N.Lowe); New York 1 (Frazier, Canó, Alonso).

Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Snell, L, 4-2 5 2-3 6 3 3 3 9 108 3.24 Curtiss 2 1-3 4 2 2 0 2 43 1.93

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Lugo, W, 3-3 6 1-3 4 2 1 1 7 95 3.82 Wilson, H, 9 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 9 3.86 Shreve, H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 3 15 3.00 Díaz, S, 5-9 1 1 0 0 0 1 16 1.50

Inherited runners-scored_Curtiss 1-1, Wilson 2-1. HBP_Curtiss (D.Smith). WP_Snell, Wilson.

Umpires_Home, Dave Rackley; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, Chris Conroy; Third, Larry Vanover.

T_3:03. A_0 (41,922).

