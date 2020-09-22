N.Y. Mets 5, Tampa Bay 2

|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|2
|5
|1
|1
|12
|
|Tsutsugo dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|B.Lowe 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.271
|Arozarena lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.245
|N.Lowe 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.241
|Wendle 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.280
|Adames ss
|4
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.254
|Kiermaier cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.223
|Phillips rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.067
|a-Renfroe ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.153
|Perez c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.173
|b-K.Smith ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.222
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|5
|10
|5
|3
|11
|
|McNeil rf-lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.329
|Davis dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.250
|D.Smith lf-1b
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.315
|Frazier 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.212
|Canó 2b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.320
|1-Giménez pr-2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.265
|Alonso 1b
|3
|1
|2
|3
|1
|0
|.209
|2-Nimmo pr-rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.279
|Rosario ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.252
|Heredia cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.200
|Chirinos c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.200
|Tampa Bay
|010
|000
|100_2
|5
|0
|New York
|010
|101
|11x_5
|10
|1
a-struck out for Phillips in the 7th. b-struck out for Perez in the 8th.
1-ran for Canó in the 8th. 2-ran for Alonso in the 8th.
E_Frazier (1). LOB_Tampa Bay 4, New York 5. 2B_D.Smith (19). HR_Adames (8), off Lugo; Canó (10), off Snell; Alonso (13), off Snell; Heredia (1), off Curtiss. RBIs_Adames (20), Canó (29), Alonso 3 (30), Heredia (1). SB_Adames (2), Wendle (8). CS_McNeil (2).
Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 1 (Renfroe); New York 0. RISP_Tampa Bay 0 for 2; New York 3 for 7.
Runners moved up_Canó. GIDP_Arozarena, Rosario.
DP_Tampa Bay 2 (Perez, B.Lowe, Perez; Adames, B.Lowe, N.Lowe); New York 1 (Frazier, Canó, Alonso).
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Snell, L, 4-2
|5
|2-3
|6
|3
|3
|3
|9
|108
|3.24
|Curtiss
|2
|1-3
|4
|2
|2
|0
|2
|43
|1.93
|New York
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lugo, W, 3-3
|6
|1-3
|4
|2
|1
|1
|7
|95
|3.82
|Wilson, H, 9
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|3.86
|Shreve, H, 1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|15
|3.00
|Díaz, S, 5-9
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|1.50
Inherited runners-scored_Curtiss 1-1, Wilson 2-1. HBP_Curtiss (D.Smith). WP_Snell, Wilson.
Umpires_Home, Dave Rackley; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, Chris Conroy; Third, Larry Vanover.
T_3:03. A_0 (41,922).
