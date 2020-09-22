Listen Live Sports

N.Y. Mets 5, Tampa Bay 2

September 22, 2020 10:30 pm
 
Tampa Bay New York
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 32 2 5 1 Totals 30 5 10 5
Tsutsugo dh 4 0 1 0 McNeil rf-lf 4 0 2 0
B.Lowe 2b 4 0 1 0 Davis dh 3 0 0 0
Arozarena lf 4 0 0 0 D.Smith lf-1b 3 2 1 0
N.Lowe 1b 4 0 0 0 Frazier 3b 4 0 1 0
Wendle 3b 4 0 2 0 Canó 2b 4 1 2 1
Adames ss 4 2 1 1 Giménez pr-2b 0 0 0 0
Kiermaier cf 3 0 0 0 Alonso 1b 3 1 2 3
Phillips rf 1 0 0 0 Nimmo pr-rf 0 0 0 0
Renfroe ph-rf 1 0 0 0 Rosario ss 4 0 0 0
Perez c 2 0 0 0 Heredia cf 3 1 1 1
K.Smith ph-c 1 0 0 0 Chirinos c 2 0 1 0
Tampa Bay 010 000 100 2
New York 010 101 11x 5

E_Frazier (1). DP_Tampa Bay 2, New York 1. LOB_Tampa Bay 4, New York 5. 2B_D.Smith (19). HR_Adames (8), Canó (10), Alonso (13), Heredia (1). SB_Adames (2), Wendle (8).

IP H R ER BB SO
Tampa Bay
Snell L,4-2 5 2-3 6 3 3 3 9
Curtiss 2 1-3 4 2 2 0 2
New York
Lugo W,3-3 6 1-3 4 2 1 1 7
Wilson H,9 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Shreve H,1 1 0 0 0 0 3
Díaz S,5-9 1 1 0 0 0 1

HBP_Curtiss (D.Smith). WP_Snell, Wilson.

Umpires_Home, Dave Rackley; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, Chris Conroy; Third, Larry Vanover.

T_3:03. A_0 (41,922).

