N.Y. Mets 7, Atlanta 2

September 19, 2020 10:56 pm
 
Atlanta New York
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 31 2 6 2 Totals 34 7 10 7
Acuña Jr. cf 2 0 0 0 Nimmo cf 3 1 1 2
Freeman 1b 5 0 0 0 Conforto rf 4 1 1 0
Ozuna lf 3 0 0 0 Davis 3b 4 0 0 0
d’Arnaud dh 3 1 1 1 Frazier 3b 0 0 0 0
Duvall rf 4 1 2 1 D.Smith 1b 4 1 1 1
Albies 2b 4 0 0 0 Canó 2b 4 1 3 3
Swanson ss 3 0 1 0 Rosario ss 0 0 0 0
Riley 3b 3 0 1 0 Alonso dh 4 0 0 0
Flowers c 4 0 1 0 McNeil lf 4 1 1 0
Giménez ss-2b 3 2 1 0
Chirinos c 4 0 2 1
Atlanta 000 001 010 2
New York 200 100 04x 7

E_Duvall (2). DP_Atlanta 0, New York 1. LOB_Atlanta 9, New York 8. 2B_Duvall (8), Riley (6), Swanson (13), Flowers (6), Chirinos (2), McNeil (14). HR_Duvall (16), d’Arnaud (9), D.Smith (9), Canó (9).

IP H R ER BB SO
Atlanta
Anderson L,3-1 4 2-3 4 3 3 4 8
Matzek 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2
W.Smith 1 1 0 0 0 1
Greene 1-3 5 4 4 0 0
Webb 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
New York
Peterson W,5-2 6 3 1 1 4 10
Castro H,1 1-3 1 0 0 2 1
Wilson H,8 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Familia H,5 1 1 1 1 0 2
Ramírez 1 1 0 0 1 2

HBP_Greene (Giménez). WP_Anderson.

Umpires_Home, Sean Barber; First, Alan Porter; Second, Mark Wegner; Third, Adam Beck.

T_3:32. A_0 (41,922).

