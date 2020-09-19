N.Y. Mets 7, Atlanta 2

Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 2 6 2 7 15 Acuña Jr. cf 2 0 0 0 3 1 .250 Freeman 1b 5 0 0 0 0 4 .349 Ozuna lf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .313 d’Arnaud dh 3 1 1 1 1 1 .336 Duvall rf 4 1 2 1 0 1 .255 Albies 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .247 Swanson ss 3 0 1 0 1 2 .271 Riley 3b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .244 Flowers c 4 0 1 0 0 2 .246

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 7 10 7 4 12 Nimmo cf 3 1 1 2 2 2 .283 Conforto rf 4 1 1 0 1 1 .335 Davis 3b 4 0 0 0 1 3 .263 Frazier 3b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .207 D.Smith 1b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .329 Canó 2b 4 1 3 3 0 1 .331 Rosario ss 0 0 0 0 0 0 .266 Alonso dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .210 McNeil lf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .325 Giménez ss-2b 3 2 1 0 0 1 .275 Chirinos c 4 0 2 1 0 1 .174

Atlanta 000 001 010_2 6 1 New York 200 100 04x_7 10 0

E_Duvall (2). LOB_Atlanta 9, New York 8. 2B_Duvall (8), Riley (6), Swanson (13), Flowers (6), Chirinos (2), McNeil (14). HR_Duvall (16), off Peterson; d’Arnaud (9), off Familia; D.Smith (9), off Greene; Canó (9), off Greene. RBIs_Duvall (33), d’Arnaud (31), Canó 3 (28), Chirinos (2), D.Smith (41), Nimmo 2 (18).

Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 6 (Riley, d’Arnaud, Freeman 2); New York 4 (McNeil, Conforto, Davis 2). RISP_Atlanta 0 for 11; New York 3 for 11.

Advertisement

Runners moved up_Acuña Jr.. GIDP_Freeman.

DP_New York 1 (Canó, Giménez, D.Smith).

Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Anderson, L, 3-1 4 2-3 4 3 3 4 8 99 2.36 Matzek 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 20 3.28 W.Smith 1 1 0 0 0 1 18 4.85 Greene 1-3 5 4 4 0 0 21 2.62 Webb 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 10 0.00

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Peterson, W, 5-2 6 3 1 1 4 10 102 3.80 Castro, H, 1 1-3 1 0 0 2 1 21 4.05 Wilson, H, 8 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 2 4.00 Familia, H, 5 1 1 1 1 0 2 15 3.52 Ramírez 1 1 0 0 1 2 17 0.68

Inherited runners-scored_Webb 2-0, Wilson 3-0. HBP_Greene (Giménez). WP_Anderson.

Umpires_Home, Sean Barber; First, Alan Porter; Second, Mark Wegner; Third, Adam Beck.

T_3:32. A_0 (41,922).

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.