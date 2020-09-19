N.Y. Mets 7, Atlanta 2

|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|2
|6
|2
|7
|15
|
|Acuña Jr. cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|.250
|Freeman 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.349
|Ozuna lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.313
|d’Arnaud dh
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.336
|Duvall rf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.255
|Albies 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.247
|Swanson ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.271
|Riley 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.244
|Flowers c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.246
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|7
|10
|7
|4
|12
|
|Nimmo cf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|2
|2
|.283
|Conforto rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.335
|Davis 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.263
|Frazier 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.207
|D.Smith 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.329
|Canó 2b
|4
|1
|3
|3
|0
|1
|.331
|Rosario ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.266
|Alonso dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.210
|McNeil lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.325
|Giménez ss-2b
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.275
|Chirinos c
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.174
|Atlanta
|000
|001
|010_2
|6
|1
|New York
|200
|100
|04x_7
|10
|0
E_Duvall (2). LOB_Atlanta 9, New York 8. 2B_Duvall (8), Riley (6), Swanson (13), Flowers (6), Chirinos (2), McNeil (14). HR_Duvall (16), off Peterson; d’Arnaud (9), off Familia; D.Smith (9), off Greene; Canó (9), off Greene. RBIs_Duvall (33), d’Arnaud (31), Canó 3 (28), Chirinos (2), D.Smith (41), Nimmo 2 (18).
Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 6 (Riley, d’Arnaud, Freeman 2); New York 4 (McNeil, Conforto, Davis 2). RISP_Atlanta 0 for 11; New York 3 for 11.
Runners moved up_Acuña Jr.. GIDP_Freeman.
DP_New York 1 (Canó, Giménez, D.Smith).
|Atlanta
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Anderson, L, 3-1
|4
|2-3
|4
|3
|3
|4
|8
|99
|2.36
|Matzek
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|20
|3.28
|W.Smith
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|18
|4.85
|Greene
|
|1-3
|5
|4
|4
|0
|0
|21
|2.62
|Webb
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|0.00
|New York
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Peterson, W, 5-2
|6
|
|3
|1
|1
|4
|10
|102
|3.80
|Castro, H, 1
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|21
|4.05
|Wilson, H, 8
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4.00
|Familia, H, 5
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|15
|3.52
|Ramírez
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|17
|0.68
Inherited runners-scored_Webb 2-0, Wilson 3-0. HBP_Greene (Giménez). WP_Anderson.
Umpires_Home, Sean Barber; First, Alan Porter; Second, Mark Wegner; Third, Adam Beck.
T_3:32. A_0 (41,922).
