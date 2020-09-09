Listen Live Sports

N.Y. Mets 7, Baltimore 6

September 9, 2020 10:50 pm
 
< a min read
      
Baltimore New York
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 40 6 14 6 Totals 33 7 10 7
Mullins cf 6 1 2 0 Nimmo cf 4 0 0 0
Iglesias ss 5 0 0 0 Conforto rf 3 1 1 1
Núñez dh 4 1 1 1 J.Davis 3b 3 1 0 0
Stewart rf 3 2 3 1 Do.Smith 1b 4 1 2 0
Williams pr-rf 0 0 0 0 Canó 2b 4 0 1 1
Mountcastle lf 4 1 4 1 Guillorme 2b 0 0 0 0
Ruiz 3b 4 1 1 2 Alonso dh 4 2 3 1
Alberto 2b 5 0 2 1 McNeil lf 3 1 2 3
Sisco c 4 0 1 0 Giménez ss 4 1 1 1
Valaika 1b 4 0 0 0 Chirinos c 4 0 0 0
Severino ph 1 0 0 0
Baltimore 203 010 000 6
New York 010 221 01x 7

E_Stewart (1). LOB_Baltimore 13, New York 5. 2B_Ruiz (5), Do.Smith (17). HR_Stewart (5), McNeil (4), Conforto (8), Giménez (2), Alonso (11). SB_Mullins (5).

IP H R ER BB SO
Baltimore
López 4 2-3 6 5 5 1 6
Fry 2-3 3 1 1 0 1
Tate 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Scott 1 0 0 0 0 1
Harvey L,0-1 1 1 1 1 1 0
New York
Porcello 4 10 5 5 0 3
Shreve 1 1-3 2 1 1 1 2
Hughes 1-3 0 0 0 1 0
Wilson 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Familia W,2-0 1 1 0 0 1 0
Díaz S,3-7 1 1 0 0 0 1

HBP_Hughes 2 (Stewart,Mountcastle), Wilson (Sisco), Scott (Conforto).

Umpires_Home, Roberto Ortiz; First, Paul Nauert; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Carlos Torres.

T_3:25.

