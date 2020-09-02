N.Y. Mets 9, Baltimore 4

|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|39
|9
|14
|8
|3
|1
|
|McNeil lf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.284
|Davis dh
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.274
|Conforto rf
|5
|1
|4
|5
|0
|0
|.331
|Frazier 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Canó 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.375
|Giménez pr-2b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.254
|Alonso 1b
|4
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.209
|Ramos c
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.237
|Marisnick cf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.333
|Rosario ss
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.210
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|4
|10
|2
|3
|6
|
|Mullins cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.266
|Santander rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.268
|Iglesias dh
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.405
|Núñez 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.270
|Herrera 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Severino c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.310
|Mountcastle lf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.341
|Ruiz 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.198
|Valaika 2b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.289
|Velazquez ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.167
|New York
|200
|011
|140_9
|14
|2
|Baltimore
|020
|000
|002_4
|10
|0
1-ran for Canó in the 8th.
E_Alonso (3), Wilson (1). LOB_New York 7, Baltimore 9. 2B_Conforto 2 (9), Canó (7), McNeil (9). 3B_Severino (1). HR_Conforto (6), off Means; Alonso (7), off Means. RBIs_Conforto 5 (22), Alonso (20), Marisnick (2), McNeil (10), Mountcastle (6), Mullins (2).
Runners left in scoring position_New York 4 (McNeil, Frazier 3); Baltimore 4 (Santander 2, Herrera). RISP_New York 4 for 11; Baltimore 2 for 7.
GIDP_Conforto, Velazquez.
DP_New York 1 (Canó, Alonso); Baltimore 1 (Valaika, Velazquez, Núñez).
|New York
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wacha
|3
|
|4
|2
|2
|1
|2
|69
|7.20
|Peterson W,4-1
|4
|
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|59
|3.03
|Castro
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|4.02
|Wilson
|1
|
|3
|2
|2
|0
|3
|26
|6.94
|Baltimore
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Means L,0-3
|5
|1-3
|8
|4
|4
|1
|1
|81
|8.10
|Lakins Sr.
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|14
|3.45
|Sulser
|1
|1-3
|4
|4
|3
|1
|0
|25
|5.94
|Phillips
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|25
|4.50
Inherited runners-scored_Sulser 2-1, Phillips 2-2. HBP_Wacha (Mullins), Lakins Sr. (Davis). WP_Wacha. PB_Severino (3).
Umpires_Home, Chris Conroy; First, Larry Vanover; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Ryan Additon.
T_3:12.
