N.Y. Mets 9, Baltimore 4

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 39 9 14 8 3 1 McNeil lf 5 1 1 1 0 0 .284 Davis dh 3 1 2 0 1 0 .274 Conforto rf 5 1 4 5 0 0 .331 Frazier 3b 5 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Canó 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .375 Giménez pr-2b 1 1 0 0 0 0 .254 Alonso 1b 4 2 1 1 1 0 .209 Ramos c 5 0 2 0 0 0 .237 Marisnick cf 4 1 2 1 0 0 .333 Rosario ss 3 2 1 0 1 0 .210

Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 36 4 10 2 3 6 Mullins cf 4 0 1 1 0 1 .266 Santander rf 5 0 0 0 0 1 .268 Iglesias dh 5 0 2 0 0 0 .405 Núñez 1b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .270 Herrera 1b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Severino c 3 1 1 0 1 1 .310 Mountcastle lf 4 1 2 1 0 0 .341 Ruiz 3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .198 Valaika 2b 3 1 2 0 1 0 .289 Velazquez ss 3 1 1 0 1 1 .167

New York 200 011 140_9 14 2 Baltimore 020 000 002_4 10 0

1-ran for Canó in the 8th.

E_Alonso (3), Wilson (1). LOB_New York 7, Baltimore 9. 2B_Conforto 2 (9), Canó (7), McNeil (9). 3B_Severino (1). HR_Conforto (6), off Means; Alonso (7), off Means. RBIs_Conforto 5 (22), Alonso (20), Marisnick (2), McNeil (10), Mountcastle (6), Mullins (2).

Runners left in scoring position_New York 4 (McNeil, Frazier 3); Baltimore 4 (Santander 2, Herrera). RISP_New York 4 for 11; Baltimore 2 for 7.

GIDP_Conforto, Velazquez.

DP_New York 1 (Canó, Alonso); Baltimore 1 (Valaika, Velazquez, Núñez).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Wacha 3 4 2 2 1 2 69 7.20 Peterson W,4-1 4 2 0 0 2 1 59 3.03 Castro 1 1 0 0 0 0 11 4.02 Wilson 1 3 2 2 0 3 26 6.94

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Means L,0-3 5 1-3 8 4 4 1 1 81 8.10 Lakins Sr. 1 1 1 1 0 0 14 3.45 Sulser 1 1-3 4 4 3 1 0 25 5.94 Phillips 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 0 25 4.50

Inherited runners-scored_Sulser 2-1, Phillips 2-2. HBP_Wacha (Mullins), Lakins Sr. (Davis). WP_Wacha. PB_Severino (3).

Umpires_Home, Chris Conroy; First, Larry Vanover; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Ryan Additon.

T_3:12.

