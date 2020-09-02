Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

N.Y. Mets 9, Baltimore 4

September 2, 2020 7:34 pm
 
< a min read
      
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 39 9 14 8 3 1
McNeil lf 5 1 1 1 0 0 .284
Davis dh 3 1 2 0 1 0 .274
Conforto rf 5 1 4 5 0 0 .331
Frazier 3b 5 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Canó 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .375
Giménez pr-2b 1 1 0 0 0 0 .254
Alonso 1b 4 2 1 1 1 0 .209
Ramos c 5 0 2 0 0 0 .237
Marisnick cf 4 1 2 1 0 0 .333
Rosario ss 3 2 1 0 1 0 .210
Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 36 4 10 2 3 6
Mullins cf 4 0 1 1 0 1 .266
Santander rf 5 0 0 0 0 1 .268
Iglesias dh 5 0 2 0 0 0 .405
Núñez 1b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .270
Herrera 1b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Severino c 3 1 1 0 1 1 .310
Mountcastle lf 4 1 2 1 0 0 .341
Ruiz 3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .198
Valaika 2b 3 1 2 0 1 0 .289
Velazquez ss 3 1 1 0 1 1 .167
New York 200 011 140_9 14 2
Baltimore 020 000 002_4 10 0

1-ran for Canó in the 8th.

E_Alonso (3), Wilson (1). LOB_New York 7, Baltimore 9. 2B_Conforto 2 (9), Canó (7), McNeil (9). 3B_Severino (1). HR_Conforto (6), off Means; Alonso (7), off Means. RBIs_Conforto 5 (22), Alonso (20), Marisnick (2), McNeil (10), Mountcastle (6), Mullins (2).

Runners left in scoring position_New York 4 (McNeil, Frazier 3); Baltimore 4 (Santander 2, Herrera). RISP_New York 4 for 11; Baltimore 2 for 7.

Advertisement

GIDP_Conforto, Velazquez.

DP_New York 1 (Canó, Alonso); Baltimore 1 (Valaika, Velazquez, Núñez).

        Insight by Equinix Government Solutions: U.S Army, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and CBP address the components that make up a zero trust architecture in this free webinar.

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Wacha 3 4 2 2 1 2 69 7.20
Peterson W,4-1 4 2 0 0 2 1 59 3.03
Castro 1 1 0 0 0 0 11 4.02
Wilson 1 3 2 2 0 3 26 6.94
Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Means L,0-3 5 1-3 8 4 4 1 1 81 8.10
Lakins Sr. 1 1 1 1 0 0 14 3.45
Sulser 1 1-3 4 4 3 1 0 25 5.94
Phillips 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 0 25 4.50

Inherited runners-scored_Sulser 2-1, Phillips 2-2. HBP_Wacha (Mullins), Lakins Sr. (Davis). WP_Wacha. PB_Severino (3).

Umpires_Home, Chris Conroy; First, Larry Vanover; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Ryan Additon.

T_3:12.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|1 DoD SAP IT & Cybersecurity Virtual...
9|1 Big Data for Intelligence Symposium
9|2 NAIPE 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Deployed father and son promoted together