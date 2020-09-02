Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

N.Y. Mets 9, Baltimore 4

September 2, 2020 7:34 pm
 
< a min read
      
New York Baltimore
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 39 9 14 8 Totals 36 4 10 2
McNeil lf 5 1 1 1 Mullins cf 4 0 1 1
Davis dh 3 1 2 0 Santander rf 5 0 0 0
Conforto rf 5 1 4 5 Iglesias dh 5 0 2 0
Frazier 3b 5 0 0 0 Núñez 1b 3 0 0 0
Canó 2b 4 0 1 0 Herrera 1b 2 0 0 0
Giménez pr-2b 1 1 0 0 Severino c 3 1 1 0
Alonso 1b 4 2 1 1 Mountcastle lf 4 1 2 1
Ramos c 5 0 2 0 Ruiz 3b 4 0 1 0
Marisnick cf 4 1 2 1 Valaika 2b 3 1 2 0
Rosario ss 3 2 1 0 Velazquez ss 3 1 1 0
New York 200 011 140 9
Baltimore 020 000 002 4

E_Alonso (3), Wilson (1). DP_New York 1, Baltimore 1. LOB_New York 7, Baltimore 9. 2B_Conforto 2 (9), Canó (7), McNeil (9). 3B_Severino (1). HR_Conforto (6), Alonso (7).

IP H R ER BB SO
New York
Wacha 3 4 2 2 1 2
Peterson W,4-1 4 2 0 0 2 1
Castro 1 1 0 0 0 0
Wilson 1 3 2 2 0 3
Baltimore
Means L,0-3 5 1-3 8 4 4 1 1
Lakins Sr. 1 1 1 1 0 0
Sulser 1 1-3 4 4 3 1 0
Phillips 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 0

Lakins Sr. pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.

HBP_Wacha (Mullins), Lakins Sr. (Davis). WP_Wacha.

Advertisement

Umpires_Home, Chris Conroy; First, Larry Vanover; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Ryan Additon.

T_3:12.

        Insight by Iron Bow Technologies, Dell Technologies, Intel Corporation and VMware: Federal cloud experts discuss mission delivery in a multi-cloud environment in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|1 DoD SAP IT & Cybersecurity Virtual...
9|1 Big Data for Intelligence Symposium
9|2 NAIPE 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Deployed father and son promoted together