N.Y. Mets 9, N.Y. Yankees 7

September 3, 2020 8:35 pm
 
< a min read
      
New York (A) New York (N)
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 37 7 8 7 Totals 39 9 14 9
LeMahieu 2b-1b 5 1 1 1 McNeil 2b 4 0 2 1
Voit dh 4 0 1 2 1-Hamilton pr 0 0 0 0
Hicks cf 3 1 1 1 Giménez 2b 0 0 0 0
C.Frazier rf 4 0 0 0 Davis dh 4 1 1 1
Tauchman rf 0 0 0 0 Conforto rf 5 0 1 0
Ford 1b 4 1 0 0 T.Frazier 3b 5 3 3 1
Estrada 2b 0 0 0 0 Smith lf 4 2 0 0
Urshela 3b 3 1 2 1 Alonso 1b 5 1 1 2
Gardner lf 4 1 1 1 Marisnick cf 4 1 2 1
Higashioka c 5 1 1 0 Rosario ss 4 1 3 3
Wade ss 5 1 1 1 Chirinos c 2 0 1 0
a-Guillorme ph 1 0 0 0
Ramos c 1 0 0 0
New York (A) 040 000 210 0 7
New York (N) 010 300 021 2 9

E_Alonso (4). DP_New York (A) 1, New York (N) 1. LOB_New York (A) 11, New York (N) 7. 2B_Voit (4), Gardner (4), LeMahieu (2), T.Frazier 2 (2), Marisnick (1). HR_T.Frazier (1), Davis (5), Alonso (8). SB_Hicks (1). SF_LeMahieu (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
New York (A)
Happ 5 8 4 4 1 4
Ottavino 1 0 0 0 0 1
Green, H, 6 1 0 0 0 0 1
Britton, H, 2 1 3 2 2 1 0
Chapman, BS, 1-3 1 2 1 1 1 2
Abreu, L, 0-1 0 1 2 1 0 0
New York (N)
Gsellman 1 2-3 4 4 4 4 0
Shreve 2 1-3 0 0 0 1 1
Familia 2 0 0 0 0 1
Castro 1 2 2 2 2 1
Wilson 1 2 1 1 1 2
Díaz, W, 2-1 2 0 0 0 1 4

Abreu pitched to 1 batter in the 10th.

WP_Wilson.

Umpires_Home, Chad Fairchild; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, Paul Nauert.

T_4:00.

