N.Y. Mets 9, N.Y. Yankees 7

|New York (A)
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|37
|7
|8
|7
|9
|9
|
|LeMahieu 2b-1b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.382
|Voit dh
|4
|0
|1
|2
|2
|1
|.293
|Hicks cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|.216
|C.Frazier rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.273
|Tauchman rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Ford 1b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.169
|Estrada 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.231
|Urshela 3b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|2
|0
|.272
|Gardner lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.177
|Higashioka c
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.176
|Wade ss
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|.167
|New York (N)
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|39
|9
|14
|9
|3
|8
|
|McNeil 2b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.292
|1-Hamilton pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.045
|Giménez 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.254
|Davis dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.274
|Conforto rf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.326
|T.Frazier 3b
|5
|3
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.300
|Smith lf
|4
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.300
|Alonso 1b
|5
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.209
|Marisnick cf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.364
|Rosario ss
|4
|1
|3
|3
|0
|1
|.229
|Chirinos c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|a-Guillorme ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.400
|Ramos c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.235
|New York (A)
|040
|000
|210
|0_7
|8
|0
|New York (N)
|010
|300
|021
|2_9
|14
|1
No outs when winning run scored.
a-struck out for Chirinos in the 7th.
1-ran for McNeil in the 9th.
E_Alonso (4). LOB_New York (A) 11, New York (N) 7. 2B_Voit (4), Gardner (4), LeMahieu (2), T.Frazier 2 (2), Marisnick (1). HR_T.Frazier (1), off Happ; Davis (5), off Chapman; Alonso (8), off Abreu. RBIs_Wade (4), LeMahieu (12), Voit 2 (28), Urshela (23), Gardner (7), Hicks (11), T.Frazier (1), Marisnick (3), Rosario 3 (13), McNeil (11), Davis (13), Alonso 2 (22). SB_Hicks (1). CS_Hamilton (1). SF_LeMahieu.
Runners left in scoring position_New York (A) 5 (Ford 2, Higashioka); New York (N) 3 (Conforto, Davis, Ramos). RISP_New York (A) 6 for 11; New York (N) 6 for 12.
Runners moved up_Smith. LIDP_LeMahieu. GIDP_Chirinos.
DP_New York (A) 1 (Urshela, LeMahieu, Ford); New York (N) 1 (Conforto, Rosario, Conforto).
|New York (A)
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Happ
|5
|
|8
|4
|4
|1
|4
|93
|4.68
|Ottavino
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|3.55
|Green, H, 6
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|3.06
|Britton, H, 2
|1
|
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|17
|3.27
|Chapman, BS, 1-3
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|19
|9.00
|Abreu, L, 0-1
|0
|
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|20.25
|New York (N)
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gsellman
|1
|2-3
|4
|4
|4
|4
|0
|52
|7.84
|Shreve
|2
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|45
|2.04
|Familia
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|26
|3.78
|Castro
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|2
|1
|31
|9.00
|Wilson
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|22
|5.68
|Díaz, W, 2-1
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|32
|2.25
Inherited runners-scored_Shreve 3-0. WP_Wilson.
Umpires_Home, Chad Fairchild; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, Paul Nauert.
T_4:00.
