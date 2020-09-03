N.Y. Mets 9, N.Y. Yankees 7

New York (A) AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 37 7 8 7 9 9 LeMahieu 2b-1b 5 1 1 1 0 0 .382 Voit dh 4 0 1 2 2 1 .293 Hicks cf 3 1 1 1 2 0 .216 C.Frazier rf 4 0 0 0 1 2 .273 Tauchman rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .250 Ford 1b 4 1 0 0 1 0 .169 Estrada 2b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .231 Urshela 3b 3 1 2 1 2 0 .272 Gardner lf 4 1 1 1 1 1 .177 Higashioka c 5 1 1 0 0 2 .176 Wade ss 5 1 1 1 0 3 .167

New York (N) AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 39 9 14 9 3 8 McNeil 2b 4 0 2 1 1 0 .292 1-Hamilton pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .045 Giménez 2b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .254 Davis dh 4 1 1 1 1 0 .274 Conforto rf 5 0 1 0 0 1 .326 T.Frazier 3b 5 3 3 1 0 1 .300 Smith lf 4 2 0 0 1 1 .300 Alonso 1b 5 1 1 2 0 2 .209 Marisnick cf 4 1 2 1 0 1 .364 Rosario ss 4 1 3 3 0 1 .229 Chirinos c 2 0 1 0 0 0 .500 a-Guillorme ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .400 Ramos c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .235

New York (A) 040 000 210 0_7 8 0 New York (N) 010 300 021 2_9 14 1

No outs when winning run scored.

a-struck out for Chirinos in the 7th.

1-ran for McNeil in the 9th.

Advertisement

E_Alonso (4). LOB_New York (A) 11, New York (N) 7. 2B_Voit (4), Gardner (4), LeMahieu (2), T.Frazier 2 (2), Marisnick (1). HR_T.Frazier (1), off Happ; Davis (5), off Chapman; Alonso (8), off Abreu. RBIs_Wade (4), LeMahieu (12), Voit 2 (28), Urshela (23), Gardner (7), Hicks (11), T.Frazier (1), Marisnick (3), Rosario 3 (13), McNeil (11), Davis (13), Alonso 2 (22). SB_Hicks (1). CS_Hamilton (1). SF_LeMahieu.

Runners left in scoring position_New York (A) 5 (Ford 2, Higashioka); New York (N) 3 (Conforto, Davis, Ramos). RISP_New York (A) 6 for 11; New York (N) 6 for 12.

Runners moved up_Smith. LIDP_LeMahieu. GIDP_Chirinos.

DP_New York (A) 1 (Urshela, LeMahieu, Ford); New York (N) 1 (Conforto, Rosario, Conforto).

New York (A) IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Happ 5 8 4 4 1 4 93 4.68 Ottavino 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 3.55 Green, H, 6 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 3.06 Britton, H, 2 1 3 2 2 1 0 17 3.27 Chapman, BS, 1-3 1 2 1 1 1 2 19 9.00 Abreu, L, 0-1 0 1 2 1 0 0 2 20.25

New York (N) IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gsellman 1 2-3 4 4 4 4 0 52 7.84 Shreve 2 1-3 0 0 0 1 1 45 2.04 Familia 2 0 0 0 0 1 26 3.78 Castro 1 2 2 2 2 1 31 9.00 Wilson 1 2 1 1 1 2 22 5.68 Díaz, W, 2-1 2 0 0 0 1 4 32 2.25

Inherited runners-scored_Shreve 3-0. WP_Wilson.

Umpires_Home, Chad Fairchild; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, Paul Nauert.

T_4:00.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.