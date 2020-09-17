N.Y. Yankees 10, Toronto 7

Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 38 7 12 7 2 9 Biggio 3b 4 0 1 1 1 1 .243 Bichette ss 5 0 2 3 0 2 .329 Grichuk cf 5 0 1 0 0 1 .266 Hernández rf 5 0 0 0 0 4 .298 Guerrero Jr. dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .246 Shaw 1b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .236 Gurriel Jr. lf 4 3 4 2 0 0 .308 Panik 2b 3 1 0 0 1 0 .255 Jansen c 4 2 3 1 0 0 .172

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 37 10 14 9 6 8 LeMahieu 2b 3 2 1 1 2 1 .373 Wade 2b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .171 Voit 1b 5 2 2 1 0 1 .283 Hicks cf 3 0 1 0 2 1 .215 Stanton dh 5 1 4 2 0 1 .320 Torres ss 5 1 1 1 0 2 .259 Urshela 3b 5 0 1 0 0 1 .282 Frazier rf 4 1 0 0 1 0 .291 Sánchez c 4 2 2 2 0 0 .145 Gardner lf 3 1 2 2 1 1 .198

Toronto 002 010 004_7 12 1 New York 200 700 10x_10 14 0

E_Shaw (3). LOB_Toronto 6, New York 9. 2B_Biggio (14), Gurriel Jr. (11), Shaw (9), Voit (5), Stanton (4), Sánchez (3). HR_Gurriel Jr. 2 (10), off Tanaka; Gardner (5), off Anderson; LeMahieu (10), off Anderson; Voit (20), off Anderson; Stanton (4), off Anderson; Torres (3), off Anderson; Sánchez (9), off Zeuch. RBIs_Gurriel Jr. 2 (29), Bichette 3 (17), Jansen (15), Biggio (22), Stanton 2 (9), Sánchez 2 (21), Gardner 2 (14), LeMahieu (23), Voit (46), Torres (14).

Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 3 (Grichuk, Jansen, Hernández); New York 6 (Urshela 2, LeMahieu, Torres, Stanton). RISP_Toronto 4 for 9; New York 2 for 10.

Runners moved up_Torres. GIDP_Torres.

DP_Toronto 1 (Bichette, Panik, Shaw).

Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Merryweather 1 2 2 2 2 0 21 4.15 Anderson, L, 0-2 2 2-3 8 7 7 1 4 67 7.45 Font 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 23 7.98 Zeuch 3 3 1 1 3 3 61 3.00

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Tanaka, W, 3-2 7 7 3 3 0 5 91 3.27 Ottavino 1 1 0 0 0 2 13 6.91 Holder 1-3 3 4 4 2 0 28 4.08 Chapman, S, 3-5 2-3 1 0 0 0 2 12 4.15

Inherited runners-scored_Chapman 3-2. WP_Anderson.

Umpires_Home, CB Bucknor; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, Jeff Nelson; Third, John Tumpane.

T_3:19.

