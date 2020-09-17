Listen Live Sports

N.Y. Yankees 10, Toronto 7

September 17, 2020 10:44 pm
 
1 min read
      
Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 38 7 12 7 2 9
Biggio 3b 4 0 1 1 1 1 .243
Bichette ss 5 0 2 3 0 2 .329
Grichuk cf 5 0 1 0 0 1 .266
Hernández rf 5 0 0 0 0 4 .298
Guerrero Jr. dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .246
Shaw 1b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .236
Gurriel Jr. lf 4 3 4 2 0 0 .308
Panik 2b 3 1 0 0 1 0 .255
Jansen c 4 2 3 1 0 0 .172
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 37 10 14 9 6 8
LeMahieu 2b 3 2 1 1 2 1 .373
Wade 2b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .171
Voit 1b 5 2 2 1 0 1 .283
Hicks cf 3 0 1 0 2 1 .215
Stanton dh 5 1 4 2 0 1 .320
Torres ss 5 1 1 1 0 2 .259
Urshela 3b 5 0 1 0 0 1 .282
Frazier rf 4 1 0 0 1 0 .291
Sánchez c 4 2 2 2 0 0 .145
Gardner lf 3 1 2 2 1 1 .198
Toronto 002 010 004_7 12 1
New York 200 700 10x_10 14 0

E_Shaw (3). LOB_Toronto 6, New York 9. 2B_Biggio (14), Gurriel Jr. (11), Shaw (9), Voit (5), Stanton (4), Sánchez (3). HR_Gurriel Jr. 2 (10), off Tanaka; Gardner (5), off Anderson; LeMahieu (10), off Anderson; Voit (20), off Anderson; Stanton (4), off Anderson; Torres (3), off Anderson; Sánchez (9), off Zeuch. RBIs_Gurriel Jr. 2 (29), Bichette 3 (17), Jansen (15), Biggio (22), Stanton 2 (9), Sánchez 2 (21), Gardner 2 (14), LeMahieu (23), Voit (46), Torres (14).

Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 3 (Grichuk, Jansen, Hernández); New York 6 (Urshela 2, LeMahieu, Torres, Stanton). RISP_Toronto 4 for 9; New York 2 for 10.

Runners moved up_Torres. GIDP_Torres.

DP_Toronto 1 (Bichette, Panik, Shaw).

Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Merryweather 1 2 2 2 2 0 21 4.15
Anderson, L, 0-2 2 2-3 8 7 7 1 4 67 7.45
Font 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 23 7.98
Zeuch 3 3 1 1 3 3 61 3.00
New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Tanaka, W, 3-2 7 7 3 3 0 5 91 3.27
Ottavino 1 1 0 0 0 2 13 6.91
Holder 1-3 3 4 4 2 0 28 4.08
Chapman, S, 3-5 2-3 1 0 0 0 2 12 4.15

Inherited runners-scored_Chapman 3-2. WP_Anderson.

Umpires_Home, CB Bucknor; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, Jeff Nelson; Third, John Tumpane.

T_3:19.

