N.Y. Yankees 10, Toronto 7

|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|38
|7
|12
|7
|2
|9
|
|Biggio 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.243
|Bichette ss
|5
|0
|2
|3
|0
|2
|.329
|Grichuk cf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.266
|Hernández rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.298
|Guerrero Jr. dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.246
|Shaw 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.236
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|4
|3
|4
|2
|0
|0
|.308
|Panik 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.255
|Jansen c
|4
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.172
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|37
|10
|14
|9
|6
|8
|
|LeMahieu 2b
|3
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|.373
|Wade 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.171
|Voit 1b
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.283
|Hicks cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.215
|Stanton dh
|5
|1
|4
|2
|0
|1
|.320
|Torres ss
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.259
|Urshela 3b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.282
|Frazier rf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.291
|Sánchez c
|4
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.145
|Gardner lf
|3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|.198
|Toronto
|002
|010
|004_7
|12
|1
|New York
|200
|700
|10x_10
|14
|0
E_Shaw (3). LOB_Toronto 6, New York 9. 2B_Biggio (14), Gurriel Jr. (11), Shaw (9), Voit (5), Stanton (4), Sánchez (3). HR_Gurriel Jr. 2 (10), off Tanaka; Gardner (5), off Anderson; LeMahieu (10), off Anderson; Voit (20), off Anderson; Stanton (4), off Anderson; Torres (3), off Anderson; Sánchez (9), off Zeuch. RBIs_Gurriel Jr. 2 (29), Bichette 3 (17), Jansen (15), Biggio (22), Stanton 2 (9), Sánchez 2 (21), Gardner 2 (14), LeMahieu (23), Voit (46), Torres (14).
Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 3 (Grichuk, Jansen, Hernández); New York 6 (Urshela 2, LeMahieu, Torres, Stanton). RISP_Toronto 4 for 9; New York 2 for 10.
Runners moved up_Torres. GIDP_Torres.
DP_Toronto 1 (Bichette, Panik, Shaw).
|Toronto
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Merryweather
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|2
|0
|21
|4.15
|Anderson, L, 0-2
|2
|2-3
|8
|7
|7
|1
|4
|67
|7.45
|Font
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|23
|7.98
|Zeuch
|3
|
|3
|1
|1
|3
|3
|61
|3.00
|New York
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Tanaka, W, 3-2
|7
|
|7
|3
|3
|0
|5
|91
|3.27
|Ottavino
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|6.91
|Holder
|
|1-3
|3
|4
|4
|2
|0
|28
|4.08
|Chapman, S, 3-5
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|4.15
Inherited runners-scored_Chapman 3-2. WP_Anderson.
Umpires_Home, CB Bucknor; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, Jeff Nelson; Third, John Tumpane.
T_3:19.
