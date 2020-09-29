N.Y. Yankees 12, Cleveland 3

|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|41
|12
|15
|12
|3
|10
|
|LeMahieu 2b-1b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.400
|Judge rf
|5
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.200
|Hicks cf
|3
|2
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.000
|Voit 1b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.400
|Wade 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Stanton dh
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.200
|Urshela 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.250
|Torres ss
|4
|3
|4
|3
|1
|0
|1.000
|Gardner lf
|5
|2
|3
|3
|0
|1
|.600
|Higashioka c
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|3
|8
|3
|1
|14
|
|Lindor ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Hernández 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|Ramírez 3b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.333
|Santana 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Reyes dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Naylor lf
|4
|2
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|R.Pérez c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|León c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Naquin rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|.250
|DeShields cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|New York
|201
|220
|401_12
|15
|0
|Cleveland
|001
|100
|001_3
|8
|0
LOB_New York 6, Cleveland 6. 2B_Voit (1), Gardner (1), Naylor 2 (2), Ramírez (1). HR_Judge (1), off Bieber; Torres (1), off Bieber; Gardner (1), off Hill; Stanton (1), off Hill; Naylor (1), off Cole. RBIs_Judge 2 (2), Voit (1), Gardner 3 (3), LeMahieu (1), Torres 3 (3), Urshela (1), Stanton (1), Ramírez (1), Naylor (1), Naquin (1). SF_Urshela.
Runners left in scoring position_New York 3 (Stanton, Hicks, Higashioka); Cleveland 3 (R.Pérez, Santana). RISP_New York 3 for 8; Cleveland 3 for 7.
Runners moved up_Stanton.
|New York
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cole, W, 1-0
|7
|
|6
|2
|2
|0
|13
|105
|2.57
|Cessa
|2
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|32
|4.50
|Cleveland
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bieber, L, 0-1
|4
|2-3
|9
|7
|7
|2
|7
|105
|13.50
|Maton
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|0.00
|Cimber
|
|2-3
|2
|3
|3
|1
|0
|19
|40.50
|Hill
|2
|
|3
|2
|2
|0
|2
|32
|9.00
|O.Pérez
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Hill 1-1, O.Pérez 1-0. WP_Cole.
Umpires_Home, Jordan Baker; First, John Tumpane; Second, Jeff Nelson; Third, Jerry Meals; Right, Tripp Gibson; Left, CB Bucknor.
T_3:17.
