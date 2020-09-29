N.Y. Yankees 12, Cleveland 3

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 41 12 15 12 3 10 LeMahieu 2b-1b 5 1 2 1 0 1 .400 Judge rf 5 1 1 2 0 2 .200 Hicks cf 3 2 0 0 2 2 .000 Voit 1b 5 1 2 1 0 0 .400 Wade 2b 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Stanton dh 5 1 1 1 0 2 .200 Urshela 3b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .250 Torres ss 4 3 4 3 1 0 1.000 Gardner lf 5 2 3 3 0 1 .600 Higashioka c 5 0 1 0 0 1 .200

Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 35 3 8 3 1 14 Lindor ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .000 Hernández 2b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .250 Ramírez 3b 3 0 1 1 1 0 .333 Santana 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .000 Reyes dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .000 Naylor lf 4 2 4 1 0 0 1.000 R.Pérez c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .000 León c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Naquin rf 4 0 1 1 0 3 .250 DeShields cf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .250

New York 201 220 401_12 15 0 Cleveland 001 100 001_3 8 0

LOB_New York 6, Cleveland 6. 2B_Voit (1), Gardner (1), Naylor 2 (2), Ramírez (1). HR_Judge (1), off Bieber; Torres (1), off Bieber; Gardner (1), off Hill; Stanton (1), off Hill; Naylor (1), off Cole. RBIs_Judge 2 (2), Voit (1), Gardner 3 (3), LeMahieu (1), Torres 3 (3), Urshela (1), Stanton (1), Ramírez (1), Naylor (1), Naquin (1). SF_Urshela.

Runners left in scoring position_New York 3 (Stanton, Hicks, Higashioka); Cleveland 3 (R.Pérez, Santana). RISP_New York 3 for 8; Cleveland 3 for 7.

Runners moved up_Stanton.

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Cole, W, 1-0 7 6 2 2 0 13 105 2.57 Cessa 2 2 1 1 1 1 32 4.50

Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Bieber, L, 0-1 4 2-3 9 7 7 2 7 105 13.50 Maton 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 12 0.00 Cimber 2-3 2 3 3 1 0 19 40.50 Hill 2 3 2 2 0 2 32 9.00 O.Pérez 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 5 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Hill 1-1, O.Pérez 1-0. WP_Cole.

Umpires_Home, Jordan Baker; First, John Tumpane; Second, Jeff Nelson; Third, Jerry Meals; Right, Tripp Gibson; Left, CB Bucknor.

T_3:17.

