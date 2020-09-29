Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

N.Y. Yankees 12, Cleveland 3

By The Associated Press
September 29, 2020 10:40 pm
< a min read
      
New York Cleveland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 41 12 15 12 Totals 35 3 8 3
LeMahieu 2b-1b 5 1 2 1 Lindor ss 4 0 0 0
Judge rf 5 1 1 2 Hernández 2b 4 0 1 0
Hicks cf 3 2 0 0 Ramírez 3b 3 0 1 1
Voit 1b 5 1 2 1 Santana 1b 4 0 0 0
Wade 2b 0 0 0 0 Reyes dh 4 0 0 0
Stanton dh 5 1 1 1 Naylor lf 4 2 4 1
Urshela 3b 4 1 1 1 R.Pérez c 3 0 0 0
Torres ss 4 3 4 3 León c 1 0 0 0
Gardner lf 5 2 3 3 Naquin rf 4 0 1 1
Higashioka c 5 0 1 0 DeShields cf 4 1 1 0
New York 201 220 401 12
Cleveland 001 100 001 3

LOB_New York 6, Cleveland 6. 2B_Voit (1), Gardner (1), Naylor 2 (2), Ramírez (1). HR_Judge (1), Torres (1), Gardner (1), Stanton (1), Naylor (1). SF_Urshela (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
New York
Cole W,1-0 7 6 2 2 0 13
Cessa 2 2 1 1 1 1
Cleveland
Bieber L,0-1 4 2-3 9 7 7 2 7
Maton 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Cimber 2-3 2 3 3 1 0
Hill 2 3 2 2 0 2
O.Pérez 1-3 1 0 0 0 0

Hill pitched to 4 batters in the 9th.

WP_Cole.

        Insight by Akamai: Federal technology experts examine cybersecurity strategies for acclimating to a new perimeterless network in this exclusive executive briefing.

Umpires_Home, Jordan Baker; First, John Tumpane; Second, Jeff Nelson; Third, Jerry Meals; Right, Tripp Gibson; Left, CB Bucknor.

T_3:17.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

10|7 AFCEA NOVA 19th Annual Naval IT Day
10|8 Federal Source Code Summit
10|13 2020 AUSA Annual Meeting &...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Forest Service engines support fire suppression efforts in California