N.Y. Yankees 12, Toronto 1

September 22, 2020 10:23 pm
 
1 min read
      
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 40 12 15 11 2 10
LeMahieu 2b 4 1 0 0 0 1 .356
Kratz 1b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .321
Judge dh 5 3 3 1 0 1 .276
Hicks cf 4 2 2 3 0 1 .225
Tauchman cf 0 1 0 0 1 0 .242
Voit 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .275
Wade 2b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .173
Torres ss 5 1 3 2 0 1 .262
Urshela 3b 5 1 4 2 0 0 .308
Frazier rf 4 1 0 0 1 1 .286
Gardner lf 4 1 1 1 0 2 .208
Higashioka c 4 1 2 2 0 1 .273
Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 30 1 5 1 0 10
Biggio 3b 3 1 1 1 0 1 .245
Villar 2b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .182
Bichette ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .299
Hernández rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .303
Guerrero Jr. 1b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .250
Grichuk dh 3 0 1 0 0 1 .264
Gurriel Jr. lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .290
Panik 2b-3b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .241
Kirk c 3 0 1 0 0 0 .412
Davis cf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .278
New York 200 140 032_12 15 0
Toronto 000 100 000_1 5 0

LOB_New York 4, Toronto 2. 2B_Torres (8), Urshela (10), Higashioka (1). 3B_Hicks (2). HR_Biggio (7), off G.Cole. RBIs_Hicks 3 (17), Urshela 2 (29), Judge (21), Torres 2 (16), Gardner (15), Higashioka 2 (10), Biggio (25). SB_Hicks (3).

Runners left in scoring position_New York 1 (LeMahieu); Toronto 1 (Hernández). RISP_New York 8 for 11; Toronto 0 for 3.

Runners moved up_Biggio. GIDP_Frazier, Gurriel Jr., Grichuk.

DP_New York 2 (Urshela, LeMahieu, Voit; LeMahieu, Voit); Toronto 2 (Biggio, Panik, Guerrero Jr.; Bichette, Villar, Guerrero Jr.).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
G.Cole, W, 7-3 7 5 1 1 0 7 108 2.84
Britton 1 0 0 0 0 1 16 2.00
Ottavino 1 0 0 0 0 2 18 5.71
Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Roark, L, 2-3 4 1-3 7 6 6 0 4 72 7.01
Hatch 2-3 2 1 1 0 1 20 2.96
Anderson 2 2-3 3 3 3 1 5 64 7.67
Font 2-3 3 2 2 1 0 21 9.92
Borucki 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 5 2.81

Inherited runners-scored_Hatch 2-2, Font 1-0, Borucki 2-0. HBP_Roark (LeMahieu). WP_Roark.

Umpires_Home, Carlos Torres; First, Ryan Additon; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Paul Nauert.

T_3:29.

