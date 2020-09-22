N.Y. Yankees 12, Toronto 1

|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|40
|12
|15
|11
|2
|10
|
|LeMahieu 2b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.356
|Kratz 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.321
|Judge dh
|5
|3
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.276
|Hicks cf
|4
|2
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.225
|Tauchman cf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.242
|Voit 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.275
|Wade 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.173
|Torres ss
|5
|1
|3
|2
|0
|1
|.262
|Urshela 3b
|5
|1
|4
|2
|0
|0
|.308
|Frazier rf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.286
|Gardner lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.208
|Higashioka c
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.273
|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|1
|5
|1
|0
|10
|
|Biggio 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.245
|Villar 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.182
|Bichette ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.299
|Hernández rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.303
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Grichuk dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.264
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.290
|Panik 2b-3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.241
|Kirk c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.412
|Davis cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.278
|New York
|200
|140
|032_12
|15
|0
|Toronto
|000
|100
|000_1
|5
|0
LOB_New York 4, Toronto 2. 2B_Torres (8), Urshela (10), Higashioka (1). 3B_Hicks (2). HR_Biggio (7), off G.Cole. RBIs_Hicks 3 (17), Urshela 2 (29), Judge (21), Torres 2 (16), Gardner (15), Higashioka 2 (10), Biggio (25). SB_Hicks (3).
Runners left in scoring position_New York 1 (LeMahieu); Toronto 1 (Hernández). RISP_New York 8 for 11; Toronto 0 for 3.
Runners moved up_Biggio. GIDP_Frazier, Gurriel Jr., Grichuk.
DP_New York 2 (Urshela, LeMahieu, Voit; LeMahieu, Voit); Toronto 2 (Biggio, Panik, Guerrero Jr.; Bichette, Villar, Guerrero Jr.).
|New York
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|G.Cole, W, 7-3
|7
|
|5
|1
|1
|0
|7
|108
|2.84
|Britton
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|2.00
|Ottavino
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|5.71
|Toronto
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Roark, L, 2-3
|4
|1-3
|7
|6
|6
|0
|4
|72
|7.01
|Hatch
|
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|20
|2.96
|Anderson
|2
|2-3
|3
|3
|3
|1
|5
|64
|7.67
|Font
|
|2-3
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|21
|9.92
|Borucki
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|2.81
Inherited runners-scored_Hatch 2-2, Font 1-0, Borucki 2-0. HBP_Roark (LeMahieu). WP_Roark.
Umpires_Home, Carlos Torres; First, Ryan Additon; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Paul Nauert.
T_3:29.
