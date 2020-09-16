Listen Live Sports

N.Y. Yankees 13, Toronto 2

September 16, 2020
 
< a min read
      
Toronto New York
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 32 2 5 1 Totals 37 13 14 13
Biggio rf 2 0 0 0 LeMahieu 2b 4 3 3 3
Davis rf 0 0 0 0 Judge rf 4 0 0 0
Bichette ss 3 0 0 0 Tauchman rf 1 0 0 0
Espinal ss 1 0 1 0 Hicks cf 3 2 1 0
Shaw 3b 4 0 0 0 Voit 1b 4 1 1 3
Grichuk cf 4 0 1 0 Kratz 1b 1 0 1 0
Guerrero Jr. 1b 4 0 1 0 Urshela 3b 5 0 1 0
Gurriel Jr. lf 3 0 0 0 Frazier lf 3 1 2 2
Kirk ph 1 0 0 0 Sánchez dh 5 1 1 0
Panik dh 4 1 1 1 Wade ss 3 2 1 0
Villar 2b 4 1 1 0 Higashioka c 4 3 3 5
Jansen c 2 0 0 0
Toronto 000 001 001 2
New York 102 314 20x 13

DP_Toronto 1, New York 0. LOB_Toronto 6, New York 6. 2B_Villar (1), LeMahieu (7). HR_Panik (1), LeMahieu 2 (9), Higashioka 3 (4), Frazier (7), Voit (19).

IP H R ER BB SO
Toronto
Roark L,2-2 4 6 6 6 2 4
Waguespack 2 5 5 5 1 0
Perez 1 2-3 3 2 2 3 1
Bass 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
New York
G.Cole W,6-3 7 3 1 1 2 8
Loaisiga 1 1 0 0 0 0
Nelson 1 1 1 1 0 0

HBP_Loaisiga (Davis). WP_G.Cole.

Umpires_Home, John Tumpane; First, CB Bucknor; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Jeff Nelson.

T_3:02.

