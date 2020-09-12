Listen Live Sports

N.Y. Yankees 2, Baltimore 1

September 12, 2020 4:40 pm
 
< a min read
      
Baltimore New York
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 36 1 4 1 Totals 31 2 5 2
Alberto 2b 5 1 1 0 LeMahieu 3b 5 2 1 0
Iglesias dh 4 0 1 0 Voit 1b 4 0 0 1
Mountcastle lf 3 0 2 1 Hicks cf 2 0 0 0
Severino c 4 0 0 0 Frazier dh 3 0 1 1
Núñez 1b 4 0 0 0 Torres ss 3 0 1 0
Stewart rf 4 0 0 0 Gardner lf 4 0 1 0
Valaika ss 4 0 0 0 Sánchez c 3 0 1 0
Velazquez pr-ss 0 0 0 0 Estrada 2b 2 0 0 0
Ruiz 3b 4 0 0 0 Ford ph 0 0 0 0
Mullins cf 4 0 0 0 Wade pr-2b 1 0 0 0
Tauchman rf 4 0 0 0
Baltimore 000 001 000 0 1
New York 100 000 000 1 2

E_Montgomery (2), Gardner (1), LeMahieu (4). LOB_Baltimore 7, New York 9. 2B_Mountcastle (4), LeMahieu (4), Sánchez (2). 3B_Frazier (1), Gardner (1). SF_Frazier (1), Voit (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Baltimore
Kremer 5 4 1 1 3 7
Tate 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Scott 1-3 0 0 0 1 0
Valdez 3 1 0 0 0 1
Harvey L,0-2 1-3 0 1 0 0 0
New York
Montgomery 5 2-3 3 1 0 1 9
Green 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Britton 1 1 0 0 0 0
Chapman 1 0 0 0 0 2
Holder W,3-0 1 0 0 0 0 0

HBP_Tate (Torres). WP_Tate, Harvey.

Umpires_Home, Brennan Miller; First, Bill Welke; Second, Ramon De Jesus; Third, Pat Hoberg.

T_3:11. A_0 (47,309).

