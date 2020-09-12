N.Y. Yankees 2, Baltimore 1

Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 36 1 4 1 1 12 Alberto 2b 5 1 1 0 0 1 .306 Iglesias dh 4 0 1 0 0 0 .351 Mountcastle lf 3 0 2 1 1 1 .368 Severino c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .303 Núñez 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .245 Stewart rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .250 Valaika ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .252 2-Velazquez pr-ss 0 0 0 0 0 0 .179 Ruiz 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .221 Mullins cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .275

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 2 5 2 4 8 LeMahieu 3b 5 2 1 0 0 0 .353 Voit 1b 4 0 0 1 0 1 .277 Hicks cf 2 0 0 0 2 1 .207 Frazier dh 3 0 1 1 0 1 .270 Torres ss 3 0 1 0 0 1 .255 Gardner lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .183 Sánchez c 3 0 1 0 1 0 .130 Estrada 2b 2 0 0 0 0 2 .182 a-Ford ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .137 1-Wade pr-2b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .152 Tauchman rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .253

Baltimore 000 001 000 0_1 4 0 New York 100 000 000 1_2 5 3

One out when winning run scored.

a-walked for Estrada in the 6th.

1-ran for Ford in the 6th. 2-ran for Valaika in the 10th.

E_Montgomery (2), Gardner (1), LeMahieu (4). LOB_Baltimore 7, New York 9. 2B_Mountcastle (4), LeMahieu (4), Sánchez (2). 3B_Frazier (1), Gardner (1). RBIs_Mountcastle (15), Frazier (19), Voit (37). SF_Frazier, Voit.

Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 3 (Núñez, Severino, Alberto); New York 5 (Gardner, Torres, Tauchman 2, Sánchez). RISP_Baltimore 1 for 8; New York 0 for 8.

Runners moved up_Iglesias, Ruiz, Voit.

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Kremer 5 4 1 1 3 7 99 1.64 Tate 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 14 2.19 Scott 1-3 0 0 0 1 0 11 1.50 Valdez 3 1 0 0 0 1 42 0.00 Harvey, L, 0-2 1-3 0 1 0 0 0 8 3.38

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Montgomery 5 2-3 3 1 0 1 9 72 4.76 Green 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 20 3.98 Britton 1 1 0 0 0 0 9 2.40 Chapman 1 0 0 0 0 2 14 5.14 Holder, W, 3-0 1 0 0 0 0 0 11 2.12

Inherited runners-scored_Scott 1-0, Green 1-0. HBP_Tate (Torres). WP_Tate, Harvey.

Umpires_Home, Brennan Miller; First, Bill Welke; Second, Ramon De Jesus; Third, Pat Hoberg.

T_3:11. A_0 (47,309).

