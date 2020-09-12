N.Y. Yankees 2, Baltimore 1

|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|1
|4
|1
|1
|12
|
|Alberto 2b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.306
|Iglesias dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.351
|Mountcastle lf
|3
|0
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.368
|Severino c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.303
|Núñez 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.245
|Stewart rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|Valaika ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.252
|2-Velazquez pr-ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.179
|Ruiz 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.221
|Mullins cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.275
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|2
|5
|2
|4
|8
|
|LeMahieu 3b
|5
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.353
|Voit 1b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.277
|Hicks cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.207
|Frazier dh
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.270
|Torres ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.255
|Gardner lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.183
|Sánchez c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.130
|Estrada 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.182
|a-Ford ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.137
|1-Wade pr-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.152
|Tauchman rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.253
|Baltimore
|000
|001
|000
|0_1
|4
|0
|New York
|100
|000
|000
|1_2
|5
|3
One out when winning run scored.
a-walked for Estrada in the 6th.
1-ran for Ford in the 6th. 2-ran for Valaika in the 10th.
E_Montgomery (2), Gardner (1), LeMahieu (4). LOB_Baltimore 7, New York 9. 2B_Mountcastle (4), LeMahieu (4), Sánchez (2). 3B_Frazier (1), Gardner (1). RBIs_Mountcastle (15), Frazier (19), Voit (37). SF_Frazier, Voit.
Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 3 (Núñez, Severino, Alberto); New York 5 (Gardner, Torres, Tauchman 2, Sánchez). RISP_Baltimore 1 for 8; New York 0 for 8.
Runners moved up_Iglesias, Ruiz, Voit.
|Baltimore
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kremer
|5
|
|4
|1
|1
|3
|7
|99
|1.64
|Tate
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|2.19
|Scott
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|11
|1.50
|Valdez
|3
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|42
|0.00
|Harvey, L, 0-2
|
|1-3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|8
|3.38
|New York
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Montgomery
|5
|2-3
|3
|1
|0
|1
|9
|72
|4.76
|Green
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|20
|3.98
|Britton
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|2.40
|Chapman
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|5.14
|Holder, W, 3-0
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|2.12
Inherited runners-scored_Scott 1-0, Green 1-0. HBP_Tate (Torres). WP_Tate, Harvey.
Umpires_Home, Brennan Miller; First, Bill Welke; Second, Ramon De Jesus; Third, Pat Hoberg.
T_3:11. A_0 (47,309).
