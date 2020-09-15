Listen Live Sports

N.Y. Yankees 20, Toronto 6

September 15, 2020 11:02 pm
 
Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 37 6 11 6 4 7
Biggio 3b 5 0 0 0 0 3 .246
Bichette ss 5 0 2 1 0 0 .338
Shaw 1b 3 0 0 0 2 1 .242
Grichuk cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .268
Davis cf 1 0 1 0 1 0 .333
Guerrero Jr. dh 5 2 3 1 0 0 .251
Gurriel Jr. lf 4 2 3 2 0 0 .296
Panik 2b 3 1 1 1 1 0 .264
Kirk c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .286
Fisher rf 4 1 0 1 0 1 .226
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 41 20 16 20 7 9
LeMahieu 2b 6 3 4 5 0 0 .363
Voit 1b 5 2 3 5 0 0 .280
Kratz 1b 0 0 0 0 1 0 .296
Hicks cf 4 1 1 1 1 2 .209
Tauchman cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .250
Stanton dh 4 0 0 0 1 2 .267
a-Higashioka ph-dh 1 0 0 0 0 0 .188
Urshela 3b 4 3 3 0 1 0 .290
1-Estrada pr-3b 1 1 0 0 0 0 .167
Frazier rf 3 4 2 2 2 0 .292
Gardner lf 4 2 1 1 1 2 .185
Sánchez c 4 2 1 4 0 1 .131
Wade ss 4 2 1 2 0 2 .164
Toronto 010 200 003_6 11 1
New York 075 401 21x_20 16 0

a-flied out for Stanton in the 8th.

1-ran for Urshela in the 7th.

E_Fisher (1). LOB_Toronto 8, New York 6. 2B_Guerrero Jr. (10), Panik (6), Bichette (5), Urshela 2 (9), LeMahieu 2 (6), Frazier (6). HR_Guerrero Jr. (7), off García; Gurriel Jr. (8), off García; Voit (17), off Walker; Hicks (5), off Walker; Sánchez (8), off Kay; Voit (18), off Giles; Estrada (1), off Borucki; LeMahieu (7), off Espinal. RBIs_Guerrero Jr. (24), Gurriel Jr. 2 (27), Panik (6), Fisher (7), Bichette (14), Gardner (12), Wade 2 (7), LeMahieu 5 (19), Voit 5 (42), Hicks (14), Sánchez 4 (19), Estrada (3).

Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 3 (Kirk, Guerrero Jr.); New York 4 (Stanton, Urshela, Wade). RISP_Toronto 2 for 7; New York 7 for 17.

Runners moved up_Sánchez. GIDP_Guerrero Jr..

DP_New York 1 (Estrada, LeMahieu, Kratz).

Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Walker, L, 1-1 1 2-3 6 7 1 0 2 43 1.56
Yamaguchi 1 1-3 2 7 7 4 2 59 6.65
Kay 2 4 2 2 2 3 49 5.14
Giles 1 1 1 1 0 1 7 9.82
Borucki 1 2 2 2 0 1 18 3.38
Espinal 1 1 1 1 1 0 14 9.00
New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
García, W, 2-1 7 6 3 3 2 6 88 3.28
King 2 5 3 3 2 1 39 6.75

Inherited runners-scored_Kay 2-2. HBP_Yamaguchi 2 (Sánchez,Wade). WP_Walker, Yamaguchi.

Umpires_Home, Jeff Nelson; First, John Tumpane; Second, CB Bucknor; Third, Lance Barksdale.

T_3:12.

