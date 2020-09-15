N.Y. Yankees 20, Toronto 6

|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|37
|6
|11
|6
|4
|7
|
|Biggio 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.246
|Bichette ss
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.338
|Shaw 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.242
|Grichuk cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.268
|Davis cf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.333
|Guerrero Jr. dh
|5
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.251
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|4
|2
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.296
|Panik 2b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.264
|Kirk c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.286
|Fisher rf
|4
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.226
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|41
|20
|16
|20
|7
|9
|
|LeMahieu 2b
|6
|3
|4
|5
|0
|0
|.363
|Voit 1b
|5
|2
|3
|5
|0
|0
|.280
|Kratz 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.296
|Hicks cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.209
|Tauchman cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Stanton dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.267
|a-Higashioka ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.188
|Urshela 3b
|4
|3
|3
|0
|1
|0
|.290
|1-Estrada pr-3b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|Frazier rf
|3
|4
|2
|2
|2
|0
|.292
|Gardner lf
|4
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.185
|Sánchez c
|4
|2
|1
|4
|0
|1
|.131
|Wade ss
|4
|2
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.164
|Toronto
|010
|200
|003_6
|11
|1
|New York
|075
|401
|21x_20
|16
|0
a-flied out for Stanton in the 8th.
1-ran for Urshela in the 7th.
E_Fisher (1). LOB_Toronto 8, New York 6. 2B_Guerrero Jr. (10), Panik (6), Bichette (5), Urshela 2 (9), LeMahieu 2 (6), Frazier (6). HR_Guerrero Jr. (7), off García; Gurriel Jr. (8), off García; Voit (17), off Walker; Hicks (5), off Walker; Sánchez (8), off Kay; Voit (18), off Giles; Estrada (1), off Borucki; LeMahieu (7), off Espinal. RBIs_Guerrero Jr. (24), Gurriel Jr. 2 (27), Panik (6), Fisher (7), Bichette (14), Gardner (12), Wade 2 (7), LeMahieu 5 (19), Voit 5 (42), Hicks (14), Sánchez 4 (19), Estrada (3).
Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 3 (Kirk, Guerrero Jr.); New York 4 (Stanton, Urshela, Wade). RISP_Toronto 2 for 7; New York 7 for 17.
Runners moved up_Sánchez. GIDP_Guerrero Jr..
DP_New York 1 (Estrada, LeMahieu, Kratz).
|Toronto
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Walker, L, 1-1
|1
|2-3
|6
|7
|1
|0
|2
|43
|1.56
|Yamaguchi
|1
|1-3
|2
|7
|7
|4
|2
|59
|6.65
|Kay
|2
|
|4
|2
|2
|2
|3
|49
|5.14
|Giles
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|7
|9.82
|Borucki
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|18
|3.38
|Espinal
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|14
|9.00
|New York
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|García, W, 2-1
|7
|
|6
|3
|3
|2
|6
|88
|3.28
|King
|2
|
|5
|3
|3
|2
|1
|39
|6.75
Inherited runners-scored_Kay 2-2. HBP_Yamaguchi 2 (Sánchez,Wade). WP_Walker, Yamaguchi.
Umpires_Home, Jeff Nelson; First, John Tumpane; Second, CB Bucknor; Third, Lance Barksdale.
T_3:12.
