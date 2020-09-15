N.Y. Yankees 20, Toronto 6

Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 37 6 11 6 4 7 Biggio 3b 5 0 0 0 0 3 .246 Bichette ss 5 0 2 1 0 0 .338 Shaw 1b 3 0 0 0 2 1 .242 Grichuk cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .268 Davis cf 1 0 1 0 1 0 .333 Guerrero Jr. dh 5 2 3 1 0 0 .251 Gurriel Jr. lf 4 2 3 2 0 0 .296 Panik 2b 3 1 1 1 1 0 .264 Kirk c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .286 Fisher rf 4 1 0 1 0 1 .226

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 41 20 16 20 7 9 LeMahieu 2b 6 3 4 5 0 0 .363 Voit 1b 5 2 3 5 0 0 .280 Kratz 1b 0 0 0 0 1 0 .296 Hicks cf 4 1 1 1 1 2 .209 Tauchman cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .250 Stanton dh 4 0 0 0 1 2 .267 a-Higashioka ph-dh 1 0 0 0 0 0 .188 Urshela 3b 4 3 3 0 1 0 .290 1-Estrada pr-3b 1 1 0 0 0 0 .167 Frazier rf 3 4 2 2 2 0 .292 Gardner lf 4 2 1 1 1 2 .185 Sánchez c 4 2 1 4 0 1 .131 Wade ss 4 2 1 2 0 2 .164

Toronto 010 200 003_6 11 1 New York 075 401 21x_20 16 0

a-flied out for Stanton in the 8th.

1-ran for Urshela in the 7th.

E_Fisher (1). LOB_Toronto 8, New York 6. 2B_Guerrero Jr. (10), Panik (6), Bichette (5), Urshela 2 (9), LeMahieu 2 (6), Frazier (6). HR_Guerrero Jr. (7), off García; Gurriel Jr. (8), off García; Voit (17), off Walker; Hicks (5), off Walker; Sánchez (8), off Kay; Voit (18), off Giles; Estrada (1), off Borucki; LeMahieu (7), off Espinal. RBIs_Guerrero Jr. (24), Gurriel Jr. 2 (27), Panik (6), Fisher (7), Bichette (14), Gardner (12), Wade 2 (7), LeMahieu 5 (19), Voit 5 (42), Hicks (14), Sánchez 4 (19), Estrada (3).

Advertisement

Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 3 (Kirk, Guerrero Jr.); New York 4 (Stanton, Urshela, Wade). RISP_Toronto 2 for 7; New York 7 for 17.

Runners moved up_Sánchez. GIDP_Guerrero Jr..

DP_New York 1 (Estrada, LeMahieu, Kratz).

Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Walker, L, 1-1 1 2-3 6 7 1 0 2 43 1.56 Yamaguchi 1 1-3 2 7 7 4 2 59 6.65 Kay 2 4 2 2 2 3 49 5.14 Giles 1 1 1 1 0 1 7 9.82 Borucki 1 2 2 2 0 1 18 3.38 Espinal 1 1 1 1 1 0 14 9.00

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA García, W, 2-1 7 6 3 3 2 6 88 3.28 King 2 5 3 3 2 1 39 6.75

Inherited runners-scored_Kay 2-2. HBP_Yamaguchi 2 (Sánchez,Wade). WP_Walker, Yamaguchi.

Umpires_Home, Jeff Nelson; First, John Tumpane; Second, CB Bucknor; Third, Lance Barksdale.

T_3:12.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.