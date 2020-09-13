Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

N.Y. Yankees 3, Baltimore 1

September 13, 2020 4:07 pm
 
< a min read
      
Baltimore New York
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 32 1 6 1 Totals 32 3 8 3
Alberto 2b 4 0 0 0 LeMahieu 3b 4 0 1 0
Iglesias dh 4 0 1 0 Voit 1b 4 0 0 0
Mountcastle lf 4 0 0 0 Hicks cf 4 1 1 0
Severino c 3 0 0 0 Frazier rf 4 1 2 0
Núñez 1b 4 1 2 1 Andújar lf 3 0 2 0
Stewart rf 4 0 1 0 Gardner lf 0 0 0 0
Valaika ss 3 0 1 0 Torres ph 1 0 1 2
Ruiz 3b 3 0 1 0 Tauchman lf 0 0 0 0
Mullins cf 3 0 0 0 Sánchez dh 3 0 0 0
Higashioka c 2 0 0 0
Ford ph 1 0 0 0
Kratz c 0 0 0 0
Estrada 2b 3 0 0 0
Wade ss 3 1 1 1
Baltimore 010 000 000 1
New York 001 000 02x 3

E_Hicks (2). DP_Baltimore 0, New York 1. LOB_Baltimore 5, New York 6. 2B_Valaika (4), Torres (7). HR_Núñez (11), Wade (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Baltimore
Means 6 5 1 1 1 4
Tate L,1-1 1 2-3 2 2 2 0 0
Scott 1-3 1 0 0 0 1
New York
Happ 5 5 1 1 0 5
Ottavino 2-3 1 0 0 1 1
Holder 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Green 1 0 0 0 0 2
Britton W,1-2 1 0 0 0 0 0
Chapman S,2-4 1 0 0 0 0 2

WP_Means.

Umpires_Home, Bill Welke; First, Ramon De Jesus; Second, Pat Hoberg; Third, Brennan Miller.

Advertisement

T_2:44.

        Insight by Copper River: A new Federal News Network survey examines how federal employees view intelligent automation tools.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|20 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
9|21 Implement the New NIST RMF and Meet...
9|22 Modern Day Marine
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Coast Guard aircrews ready to support Hurricane Sally recovery effort