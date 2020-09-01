Listen Live Sports

N.Y. Yankees 5, Tampa Bay 3

September 1, 2020 10:03 pm
 
1 min read
      
Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 30 3 4 3 1 11
Choi 1b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .228
b-Renfroe ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .159
O’Grady 1b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .400
B.Lowe 2b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .264
Wendle 3b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .271
Meadows rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .233
Tsutsugo dh 3 0 0 0 0 1 .182
c-Brosseau ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .319
Adames ss 3 2 3 1 0 0 .316
Kiermaier cf 3 1 1 2 0 1 .239
Margot lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .284
Perez c 1 0 0 0 1 0 .167
a-Arozarena ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .167
Smith c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .500
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 5 9 4 0 8
LeMahieu 2b 4 2 2 2 0 0 .402
Voit 1b 4 1 2 0 0 1 .308
Hicks cf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .220
Frazier rf 4 1 1 0 0 3 .292
Gardner lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .169
Urshela 3b 4 1 2 2 0 0 .250
Tauchman lf-rf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .264
Sánchez dh 3 0 0 0 0 1 .124
Higashioka c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .167
Wade ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .171
Tampa Bay 000 020 100_3 4 1
New York 101 003 00x_5 9 0

a-grounded out for Perez in the 8th. b-struck out for Choi in the 8th. c-struck out for Tsutsugo in the 9th.

E_Adames (6). LOB_Tampa Bay 2, New York 3. 2B_Adames (13), Urshela (6). HR_Kiermaier (3), off Tanaka; Adames (5), off Loaisiga; LeMahieu 2 (4), off Richards. RBIs_Kiermaier 2 (16), Adames (15), LeMahieu 2 (10), Urshela 2 (22).

Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 0; New York 1 (Higashioka). RISP_Tampa Bay 1 for 1; New York 1 for 3.

Runners moved up_Sánchez. LIDP_Kiermaier. GIDP_Sánchez.

DP_Tampa Bay 1 (B.Lowe, Choi); New York 1 (LeMahieu, Voit, LeMahieu).

Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Richards 4 2-3 5 2 2 0 5 64 4.91
Thompson, L, 1-2 1 1-3 3 3 3 0 1 27 4.42
Reed 2 1 0 0 0 2 21 0.00
New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Tanaka, W, 1-1 6 3 2 2 1 7 88 3.38
Loaisiga, H, 2 1 1 1 1 0 2 23 3.18
Britton, H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 1.80
Chapman, S, 1-2 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 9.00

HBP_Tanaka (Wendle).

Umpires_Home, Roberto Ortiz; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Jansen Visconti.

T_2:39.

