N.Y. Yankees 5, Tampa Bay 3

Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 30 3 4 3 1 11 Choi 1b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .228 b-Renfroe ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .159 O’Grady 1b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .400 B.Lowe 2b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .264 Wendle 3b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .271 Meadows rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .233 Tsutsugo dh 3 0 0 0 0 1 .182 c-Brosseau ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .319 Adames ss 3 2 3 1 0 0 .316 Kiermaier cf 3 1 1 2 0 1 .239 Margot lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .284 Perez c 1 0 0 0 1 0 .167 a-Arozarena ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .167 Smith c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .500

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 5 9 4 0 8 LeMahieu 2b 4 2 2 2 0 0 .402 Voit 1b 4 1 2 0 0 1 .308 Hicks cf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .220 Frazier rf 4 1 1 0 0 3 .292 Gardner lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .169 Urshela 3b 4 1 2 2 0 0 .250 Tauchman lf-rf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .264 Sánchez dh 3 0 0 0 0 1 .124 Higashioka c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .167 Wade ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .171

Tampa Bay 000 020 100_3 4 1 New York 101 003 00x_5 9 0

a-grounded out for Perez in the 8th. b-struck out for Choi in the 8th. c-struck out for Tsutsugo in the 9th.

E_Adames (6). LOB_Tampa Bay 2, New York 3. 2B_Adames (13), Urshela (6). HR_Kiermaier (3), off Tanaka; Adames (5), off Loaisiga; LeMahieu 2 (4), off Richards. RBIs_Kiermaier 2 (16), Adames (15), LeMahieu 2 (10), Urshela 2 (22).

Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 0; New York 1 (Higashioka). RISP_Tampa Bay 1 for 1; New York 1 for 3.

Runners moved up_Sánchez. LIDP_Kiermaier. GIDP_Sánchez.

DP_Tampa Bay 1 (B.Lowe, Choi); New York 1 (LeMahieu, Voit, LeMahieu).

Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Richards 4 2-3 5 2 2 0 5 64 4.91 Thompson, L, 1-2 1 1-3 3 3 3 0 1 27 4.42 Reed 2 1 0 0 0 2 21 0.00

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Tanaka, W, 1-1 6 3 2 2 1 7 88 3.38 Loaisiga, H, 2 1 1 1 1 0 2 23 3.18 Britton, H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 1.80 Chapman, S, 1-2 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 9.00

HBP_Tanaka (Wendle).

Umpires_Home, Roberto Ortiz; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Jansen Visconti.

T_2:39.

