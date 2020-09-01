N.Y. Yankees 5, Tampa Bay 3

|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|3
|4
|3
|1
|11
|
|Choi 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.228
|b-Renfroe ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.159
|O’Grady 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.400
|B.Lowe 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.264
|Wendle 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.271
|Meadows rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.233
|Tsutsugo dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.182
|c-Brosseau ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.319
|Adames ss
|3
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.316
|Kiermaier cf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.239
|Margot lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.284
|Perez c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.167
|a-Arozarena ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|Smith c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|5
|9
|4
|0
|8
|
|LeMahieu 2b
|4
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.402
|Voit 1b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.308
|Hicks cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.220
|Frazier rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.292
|Gardner lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.169
|Urshela 3b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.250
|Tauchman lf-rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.264
|Sánchez dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.124
|Higashioka c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.167
|Wade ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.171
|Tampa Bay
|000
|020
|100_3
|4
|1
|New York
|101
|003
|00x_5
|9
|0
a-grounded out for Perez in the 8th. b-struck out for Choi in the 8th. c-struck out for Tsutsugo in the 9th.
E_Adames (6). LOB_Tampa Bay 2, New York 3. 2B_Adames (13), Urshela (6). HR_Kiermaier (3), off Tanaka; Adames (5), off Loaisiga; LeMahieu 2 (4), off Richards. RBIs_Kiermaier 2 (16), Adames (15), LeMahieu 2 (10), Urshela 2 (22).
Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 0; New York 1 (Higashioka). RISP_Tampa Bay 1 for 1; New York 1 for 3.
Runners moved up_Sánchez. LIDP_Kiermaier. GIDP_Sánchez.
DP_Tampa Bay 1 (B.Lowe, Choi); New York 1 (LeMahieu, Voit, LeMahieu).
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Richards
|4
|2-3
|5
|2
|2
|0
|5
|64
|4.91
|Thompson, L, 1-2
|1
|1-3
|3
|3
|3
|0
|1
|27
|4.42
|Reed
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|21
|0.00
|New York
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Tanaka, W, 1-1
|6
|
|3
|2
|2
|1
|7
|88
|3.38
|Loaisiga, H, 2
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|23
|3.18
|Britton, H, 1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|1.80
|Chapman, S, 1-2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|9.00
HBP_Tanaka (Wendle).
Umpires_Home, Roberto Ortiz; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Jansen Visconti.
T_2:39.
