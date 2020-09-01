Listen Live Sports

N.Y. Yankees 5, Tampa Bay 3

September 1, 2020 10:03 pm
 
< a min read
      
Tampa Bay New York
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 30 3 4 3 Totals 32 5 9 4
Choi 1b 3 0 0 0 LeMahieu 2b 4 2 2 2
Renfroe ph 1 0 0 0 Voit 1b 4 1 2 0
O’Grady 1b 0 0 0 0 Hicks cf 4 0 1 0
B.Lowe 2b 4 0 0 0 Frazier rf 4 1 1 0
Wendle 3b 3 0 0 0 Gardner lf 0 0 0 0
Meadows rf 4 0 0 0 Urshela 3b 4 1 2 2
Tsutsugo dh 3 0 0 0 Tauchman lf-rf 3 0 1 0
Brosseau ph 1 0 0 0 Sánchez dh 3 0 0 0
Adames ss 3 2 3 1 Higashioka c 3 0 0 0
Kiermaier cf 3 1 1 2 Wade ss 3 0 0 0
Margot lf 3 0 0 0
Perez c 1 0 0 0
Arozarena ph 1 0 0 0
Smith c 0 0 0 0
Tampa Bay 000 020 100 3
New York 101 003 00x 5

E_Adames (6). DP_Tampa Bay 1, New York 1. LOB_Tampa Bay 2, New York 3. 2B_Adames (13), Urshela (6). HR_Kiermaier (3), Adames (5), LeMahieu 2 (4).

IP H R ER BB SO
Tampa Bay
Richards 4 2-3 5 2 2 0 5
Thompson L,1-2 1 1-3 3 3 3 0 1
Reed 2 1 0 0 0 2
New York
Tanaka W,1-1 6 3 2 2 1 7
Loaisiga H,2 1 1 1 1 0 2
Britton H,1 1 0 0 0 0 1
Chapman S,1-2 1 0 0 0 0 1

HBP_Tanaka (Wendle).

Umpires_Home, Roberto Ortiz; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Jansen Visconti.

T_2:39.

