N.Y. Yankees 5, Tampa Bay 3

|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|30
|3
|4
|3
|
|Totals
|32
|5
|9
|4
|
|Choi 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|LeMahieu 2b
|4
|2
|2
|2
|
|Renfroe ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Voit 1b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|O’Grady 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hicks cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|B.Lowe 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Frazier rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Wendle 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gardner lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Meadows rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Urshela 3b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|
|Tsutsugo dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Tauchman lf-rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Brosseau ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Sánchez dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Adames ss
|3
|2
|3
|1
|
|Higashioka c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kiermaier cf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|
|Wade ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Margot lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Perez c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Arozarena ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Smith c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Tampa Bay
|000
|020
|100
|—
|3
|New York
|101
|003
|00x
|—
|5
E_Adames (6). DP_Tampa Bay 1, New York 1. LOB_Tampa Bay 2, New York 3. 2B_Adames (13), Urshela (6). HR_Kiermaier (3), Adames (5), LeMahieu 2 (4).
|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Richards
|4
|2-3
|5
|2
|2
|0
|5
|Thompson L,1-2
|1
|1-3
|3
|3
|3
|0
|1
|Reed
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Tanaka W,1-1
|6
|
|3
|2
|2
|1
|7
|Loaisiga H,2
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Britton H,1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Chapman S,1-2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_Tanaka (Wendle).
Umpires_Home, Roberto Ortiz; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Jansen Visconti.
T_2:39.
