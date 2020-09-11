Listen Live Sports

N.Y. Yankees 6, Baltimore 0

September 11, 2020 6:27 pm
 
< a min read
      
Baltimore New York
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 24 0 2 0 Totals 25 6 9 6
Mullins cf 3 0 0 0 LeMahieu 3b 4 1 1 1
Iglesias ss 3 0 0 0 Voit 1b 3 1 1 0
Stewart rf 3 0 0 0 Gardner cf 2 1 2 2
Mountcastle lf 2 0 0 0 Frazier rf 3 0 0 0
Severino c 3 0 0 0 Torres ss 2 1 1 0
Núñez dh 3 0 1 0 Sánchez dh 2 0 0 0
Ruiz 3b 3 0 0 0 Tauchman lf 3 1 3 1
Alberto 2b 2 0 1 0 Higashioka c 3 1 1 2
Valaika 1b 2 0 0 0 Wade 2b 3 0 0 0
Baltimore 000 000 0 0
New York 320 001 x 6

E_LeMahieu (3). DP_Baltimore 1, New York 0. LOB_Baltimore 4, New York 4. 2B_Torres (6). HR_LeMahieu (6), Gardner (4), Higashioka (1). SB_Tauchman (6).

IP H R ER BB SO
Baltimore
Cobb L,1-4 4 7 5 5 1 5
Eshelman 2 2 1 1 2 2
New York
Cole W,5-3 7 2 0 0 1 9

WP_Cobb, Eshelman.

Umpires_Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Adam Beck; Second, Brennan Miller; Third, Bill Welke.

T_2:02.

