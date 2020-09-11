N.Y. Yankees 6, Baltimore 0

Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 24 0 2 0 1 9 Mullins cf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .286 Iglesias ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .365 Stewart rf 3 0 0 0 0 3 .242 Mountcastle lf 2 0 0 0 1 0 .371 Severino c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .314 Núñez dh 3 0 1 0 0 2 .253 Ruiz 3b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .223 Alberto 2b 2 0 1 0 0 0 .313 Valaika 1b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .264

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 25 6 9 6 3 7 LeMahieu 3b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .352 Voit 1b 3 1 1 0 0 0 .272 Gardner cf 2 1 2 2 1 0 .182 Frazier rf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .277 Torres ss 2 1 1 0 1 0 .240 Sánchez dh 2 0 0 0 1 1 .119 Tauchman lf 3 1 3 1 0 0 .265 Higashioka c 3 1 1 2 0 2 .207 Wade 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .154

Baltimore 000 000 0_0 2 0 New York 320 001 x_6 9 1

E_LeMahieu (3). LOB_Baltimore 4, New York 4. 2B_Torres (6). HR_LeMahieu (6), off Cobb; Gardner (4), off Cobb; Higashioka (1), off Cobb. RBIs_LeMahieu (14), Gardner 2 (11), Higashioka 2 (2), Tauchman (11). SB_Tauchman (6). CS_Gardner 2 (3).

Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 1 (Ruiz); New York 3 (LeMahieu 2). RISP_Baltimore 0 for 1; New York 2 for 8.

DP_Baltimore 1 (Severino, Alberto, Severino).

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Cobb, L, 1-4 4 7 5 5 1 5 60 5.03 Eshelman 2 2 1 1 2 2 41 3.96

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Cole, W, 5-3 7 2 0 0 1 9 114 3.20

WP_Cobb, Eshelman. PB_Severino (4).

Umpires_Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Adam Beck; Second, Brennan Miller; Third, Bill Welke.

T_2:02.

