N.Y. Yankees 6, Baltimore 0

|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|24
|0
|2
|0
|1
|9
|
|Mullins cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|Iglesias ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.365
|Stewart rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.242
|Mountcastle lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.371
|Severino c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.314
|Núñez dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.253
|Ruiz 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.223
|Alberto 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.313
|Valaika 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.264
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|25
|6
|9
|6
|3
|7
|
|LeMahieu 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.352
|Voit 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.272
|Gardner cf
|2
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.182
|Frazier rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.277
|Torres ss
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.240
|Sánchez dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.119
|Tauchman lf
|3
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.265
|Higashioka c
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.207
|Wade 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.154
|Baltimore
|000
|000
|0_0
|2
|0
|New York
|320
|001
|x_6
|9
|1
E_LeMahieu (3). LOB_Baltimore 4, New York 4. 2B_Torres (6). HR_LeMahieu (6), off Cobb; Gardner (4), off Cobb; Higashioka (1), off Cobb. RBIs_LeMahieu (14), Gardner 2 (11), Higashioka 2 (2), Tauchman (11). SB_Tauchman (6). CS_Gardner 2 (3).
Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 1 (Ruiz); New York 3 (LeMahieu 2). RISP_Baltimore 0 for 1; New York 2 for 8.
DP_Baltimore 1 (Severino, Alberto, Severino).
|Baltimore
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cobb, L, 1-4
|4
|
|7
|5
|5
|1
|5
|60
|5.03
|Eshelman
|2
|
|2
|1
|1
|2
|2
|41
|3.96
|New York
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cole, W, 5-3
|7
|
|2
|0
|0
|1
|9
|114
|3.20
WP_Cobb, Eshelman. PB_Severino (4).
Umpires_Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Adam Beck; Second, Brennan Miller; Third, Bill Welke.
T_2:02.
