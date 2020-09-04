Baltimore 6, N.Y. Yankees 3

New York Baltimore ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 26 3 4 3 Totals 26 6 8 6 Hicks cf 4 0 0 0 Mullins cf 4 0 1 0 Voit dh 4 0 0 0 Stewart rf 1 1 0 0 Gardner lf 2 1 0 0 Núñez dh 4 0 0 0 Frazier rf 3 0 0 0 Severino c 4 2 2 0 Ford 1b 3 0 0 0 Mountcastle lf 3 2 3 3 Andújar 3b 2 1 1 0 Ruiz 3b 3 1 1 1 Kratz c 3 0 2 2 Valaika 2b 3 0 1 2 Wade ss 2 1 1 0 Herrera 1b 2 0 0 0 a-LeMahieu ph-2b 1 0 0 0 Velazquez ss 2 0 0 0 Estrada 2b-ss 2 0 0 1

New York 001 200 0 — 3 Baltimore 020 040 x — 6

E_García (1), Severino (3), Ruiz (3). DP_New York 1, Baltimore 0. LOB_New York 5, Baltimore 7. 2B_Valaika (3). HR_Mountcastle (3). SB_Mullins (4), Velazquez (4).

IP H R ER BB SO

New York García, L, 0-1 4 2-3 5 4 4 2 6 Schmidt 1 1-3 3 2 2 1 1

Baltimore López, W, 1-0 5 3 3 0 1 2 Valdez, S, 1-1 2 1 0 0 1 3

HBP_García (Herrera), López (Estrada), Schmidt (Stewart). WP_López.

Umpires_Home, John Tumpane; First, Jose Navas; Second, CB Bucknor; Third, Ryan Wills.

T_2:31.

