Baltimore 6, N.Y. Yankees 3

|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|26
|3
|4
|3
|
|Totals
|26
|6
|8
|6
|
|Hicks cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mullins cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Voit dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Stewart rf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|Gardner lf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Núñez dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Frazier rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Severino c
|4
|2
|2
|0
|
|Ford 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mountcastle lf
|3
|2
|3
|3
|
|Andújar 3b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Ruiz 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Kratz c
|3
|0
|2
|2
|
|Valaika 2b
|3
|0
|1
|2
|
|Wade ss
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Herrera 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|a-LeMahieu ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Velazquez ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Estrada 2b-ss
|2
|0
|0
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|New York
|001
|200
|0
|—
|3
|Baltimore
|020
|040
|x
|—
|6
E_García (1), Severino (3), Ruiz (3). DP_New York 1, Baltimore 0. LOB_New York 5, Baltimore 7. 2B_Valaika (3). HR_Mountcastle (3). SB_Mullins (4), Velazquez (4).
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|García, L, 0-1
|4
|2-3
|5
|4
|4
|2
|6
|Schmidt
|1
|1-3
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|López, W, 1-0
|5
|
|3
|3
|0
|1
|2
|Valdez, S, 1-1
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
HBP_García (Herrera), López (Estrada), Schmidt (Stewart). WP_López.
Umpires_Home, John Tumpane; First, Jose Navas; Second, CB Bucknor; Third, Ryan Wills.
T_2:31.
