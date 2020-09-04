Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Baltimore 6, N.Y. Yankees 3

September 4, 2020 8:57 pm
 
< a min read
      
New York Baltimore
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 26 3 4 3 Totals 26 6 8 6
Hicks cf 4 0 0 0 Mullins cf 4 0 1 0
Voit dh 4 0 0 0 Stewart rf 1 1 0 0
Gardner lf 2 1 0 0 Núñez dh 4 0 0 0
Frazier rf 3 0 0 0 Severino c 4 2 2 0
Ford 1b 3 0 0 0 Mountcastle lf 3 2 3 3
Andújar 3b 2 1 1 0 Ruiz 3b 3 1 1 1
Kratz c 3 0 2 2 Valaika 2b 3 0 1 2
Wade ss 2 1 1 0 Herrera 1b 2 0 0 0
a-LeMahieu ph-2b 1 0 0 0 Velazquez ss 2 0 0 0
Estrada 2b-ss 2 0 0 1
New York 001 200 0 3
Baltimore 020 040 x 6

E_García (1), Severino (3), Ruiz (3). DP_New York 1, Baltimore 0. LOB_New York 5, Baltimore 7. 2B_Valaika (3). HR_Mountcastle (3). SB_Mullins (4), Velazquez (4).

IP H R ER BB SO
New York
García, L, 0-1 4 2-3 5 4 4 2 6
Schmidt 1 1-3 3 2 2 1 1
Baltimore
López, W, 1-0 5 3 3 0 1 2
Valdez, S, 1-1 2 1 0 0 1 3

HBP_García (Herrera), López (Estrada), Schmidt (Stewart). WP_López.

Umpires_Home, John Tumpane; First, Jose Navas; Second, CB Bucknor; Third, Ryan Wills.

Advertisement

T_2:31.

        Insight by Iron Bow Technologies, Dell Technologies, Intel Corporation and VMware: Federal cloud experts discuss mission delivery in a multi-cloud environment in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|9 9th Military Tactical Communications...
9|10 2020 Women In Defense Virtual...
9|14 M-Enabling Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

DARPA completes key milestone on hypersonic air-breathing weapons program