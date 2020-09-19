N.Y. Yankees 6, Boston 5

New York Boston ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 43 6 11 6 Totals 47 5 10 5 LeMahieu 2b-1b 5 0 1 1 Verdugo rf 2 0 1 0 Judge rf 6 1 1 0 Lin rf 2 0 0 0 Stanton dh 3 0 1 1 Devers 3b 5 0 0 0 Tauchman pr-dh 1 1 0 0 Bogaerts ss 5 1 2 0 Voit 1b 5 0 1 1 Martinez lf 6 0 0 0 Wade pr-2b 0 0 0 0 Vázquez c 5 1 3 1 Torres ss 5 1 1 0 Plawecki dh 6 0 0 0 Hicks cf 5 2 2 0 Bradley Jr. cf 5 1 1 0 Urshela 3b 4 0 1 0 Chavis 1b 6 1 0 0 Sánchez c 5 1 2 3 Arroyo 2b 5 1 3 4 Frazier lf 4 0 1 0

New York 000 000 211 011 — 6 Boston 000 310 000 010 — 5

E_Montgomery (3), Torres (7), Wade (1). DP_New York 1, Boston 4. LOB_New York 8, Boston 15. 2B_Sánchez (4), Stanton (5), LeMahieu (8), Vázquez 2 (7). HR_Sánchez (10), Arroyo (3). SB_Bradley Jr. (4), Vázquez 2 (4), Bogaerts 2 (7), Martinez (1). S_Lin (2).

IP H R ER BB SO

New York Montgomery 4 2-3 5 4 4 2 7 Cessa 1 1-3 2 0 0 1 1 Ottavino 1 1 0 0 0 0 Britton 1 0 0 0 0 2 Green 1 1 0 0 0 2 Chapman 1 0 0 0 1 2 Loaisiga W,3-0 2 1 1 0 1 1

Boston Pérez 6 3 0 0 1 7 Hernandez 2-3 1 2 2 2 1 Walden H,1 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 Brasier H,10 1 2 1 1 0 1 Barnes BS,8-12 1 1 1 1 0 1 Weber L,1-3 3 3 2 0 0 3

HBP_Pérez (Frazier). WP_Montgomery, Loaisiga.

Umpires_Home, Paul Nauert; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Jansen Visconti.

T_4:55.

