N.Y. Yankees 6, Boston 5

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 43 6 11 6 3 13 LeMahieu 2b-1b 5 0 1 1 1 0 .367 Judge rf 6 1 1 0 0 2 .267 Stanton dh 3 0 1 1 1 1 .321 1-Tauchman pr-dh 1 1 0 0 0 0 .244 Voit 1b 5 0 1 1 0 3 .281 2-Wade pr-2b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .171 Torres ss 5 1 1 0 0 2 .257 Hicks cf 5 2 2 0 0 0 .221 Urshela 3b 4 0 1 0 1 1 .281 Sánchez c 5 1 2 3 0 2 .154 Frazier lf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .290

Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 47 5 10 5 5 15 Verdugo rf 2 0 1 0 0 1 .328 Lin rf 2 0 0 0 1 1 .171 Devers 3b 5 0 0 0 1 1 .286 Bogaerts ss 5 1 2 0 1 0 .287 Martinez lf 6 0 0 0 0 4 .199 Vázquez c 5 1 3 1 1 1 .276 Plawecki dh 6 0 0 0 0 1 .288 Bradley Jr. cf 5 1 1 0 1 2 .263 Chavis 1b 6 1 0 0 0 3 .212 Arroyo 2b 5 1 3 4 0 1 .303

New York 000 000 211 011_6 11 3 Boston 000 310 000 010_5 10 0

1-ran for Stanton in the 8th. 2-ran for Voit in the 11th.

E_Montgomery (3), Torres (7), Wade (1). LOB_New York 8, Boston 14. 2B_Sánchez (4), Stanton (5), LeMahieu (8), Vázquez 2 (7). HR_Sánchez (10), off Barnes; Arroyo (3), off Montgomery. RBIs_Sánchez 3 (24), Stanton (10), Voit (47), LeMahieu (24), Arroyo 4 (8), Vázquez (16). SB_Bradley Jr. (4), Vázquez 2 (4), Bogaerts 2 (7), Martinez (1). S_Lin.

Runners left in scoring position_New York 6 (Frazier, Torres, Tauchman, Judge); Boston 11 (Vázquez 2, Martinez 2, Plawecki 2, Devers, Chavis 2). RISP_New York 4 for 15; Boston 3 for 22.

Runners moved up_LeMahieu, Devers, Plawecki. GIDP_Hicks, Urshela, Judge, Chavis.

DP_New York 1 (LeMahieu, Torres, Voit); Boston 4 (Arroyo, Bogaerts, Chavis; Devers, Arroyo, Chavis; Bogaerts, Arroyo, Chavis; Chavis, Bogaerts, Chavis).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Montgomery 4 2-3 5 4 4 2 7 93 5.12 Cessa 1 1-3 2 0 0 1 1 22 2.45 Ottavino 1 1 0 0 0 0 17 6.46 Britton 1 0 0 0 0 2 16 2.12 Green 1 1 0 0 0 2 20 3.63 Chapman 1 0 0 0 1 2 27 3.72 Loaisiga, W, 3-0 2 1 1 0 1 1 33 2.70

Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Pérez 6 3 0 0 1 7 86 3.88 Hernandez 2-3 1 2 2 2 1 27 3.38 Walden, H, 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 7 9.24 Brasier, H, 10 1 2 1 1 0 1 19 3.52 Barnes, BS, 8-12 1 1 1 1 0 1 18 4.57 Weber, L, 1-3 3 3 2 0 0 3 27 4.76

Inherited runners-scored_Cessa 1-1, Walden 3-2. IBB_off Loaisiga (Bogaerts). HBP_Pérez (Frazier). WP_Montgomery, Loaisiga.

Umpires_Home, Paul Nauert; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Jansen Visconti.

T_4:55.

