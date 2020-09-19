Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

N.Y. Yankees 6, Boston 5

September 19, 2020 12:42 am
 
1 min read
      
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 43 6 11 6 3 13
LeMahieu 2b-1b 5 0 1 1 1 0 .367
Judge rf 6 1 1 0 0 2 .267
Stanton dh 3 0 1 1 1 1 .321
1-Tauchman pr-dh 1 1 0 0 0 0 .244
Voit 1b 5 0 1 1 0 3 .281
2-Wade pr-2b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .171
Torres ss 5 1 1 0 0 2 .257
Hicks cf 5 2 2 0 0 0 .221
Urshela 3b 4 0 1 0 1 1 .281
Sánchez c 5 1 2 3 0 2 .154
Frazier lf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .290
Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 47 5 10 5 5 15
Verdugo rf 2 0 1 0 0 1 .328
Lin rf 2 0 0 0 1 1 .171
Devers 3b 5 0 0 0 1 1 .286
Bogaerts ss 5 1 2 0 1 0 .287
Martinez lf 6 0 0 0 0 4 .199
Vázquez c 5 1 3 1 1 1 .276
Plawecki dh 6 0 0 0 0 1 .288
Bradley Jr. cf 5 1 1 0 1 2 .263
Chavis 1b 6 1 0 0 0 3 .212
Arroyo 2b 5 1 3 4 0 1 .303
New York 000 000 211 011_6 11 3
Boston 000 310 000 010_5 10 0

1-ran for Stanton in the 8th. 2-ran for Voit in the 11th.

E_Montgomery (3), Torres (7), Wade (1). LOB_New York 8, Boston 14. 2B_Sánchez (4), Stanton (5), LeMahieu (8), Vázquez 2 (7). HR_Sánchez (10), off Barnes; Arroyo (3), off Montgomery. RBIs_Sánchez 3 (24), Stanton (10), Voit (47), LeMahieu (24), Arroyo 4 (8), Vázquez (16). SB_Bradley Jr. (4), Vázquez 2 (4), Bogaerts 2 (7), Martinez (1). S_Lin.

Runners left in scoring position_New York 6 (Frazier, Torres, Tauchman, Judge); Boston 11 (Vázquez 2, Martinez 2, Plawecki 2, Devers, Chavis 2). RISP_New York 4 for 15; Boston 3 for 22.

Advertisement

Runners moved up_LeMahieu, Devers, Plawecki. GIDP_Hicks, Urshela, Judge, Chavis.

DP_New York 1 (LeMahieu, Torres, Voit); Boston 4 (Arroyo, Bogaerts, Chavis; Devers, Arroyo, Chavis; Bogaerts, Arroyo, Chavis; Chavis, Bogaerts, Chavis).

        Insight by Lookout: Learn the steps CIOs from the VA, NSF and the Drug Enforcement Administration in the Justice Department took to achieve the balance of security and accessibility as employees worked outside the office in this exclusive ebook.

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Montgomery 4 2-3 5 4 4 2 7 93 5.12
Cessa 1 1-3 2 0 0 1 1 22 2.45
Ottavino 1 1 0 0 0 0 17 6.46
Britton 1 0 0 0 0 2 16 2.12
Green 1 1 0 0 0 2 20 3.63
Chapman 1 0 0 0 1 2 27 3.72
Loaisiga, W, 3-0 2 1 1 0 1 1 33 2.70
Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Pérez 6 3 0 0 1 7 86 3.88
Hernandez 2-3 1 2 2 2 1 27 3.38
Walden, H, 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 7 9.24
Brasier, H, 10 1 2 1 1 0 1 19 3.52
Barnes, BS, 8-12 1 1 1 1 0 1 18 4.57
Weber, L, 1-3 3 3 2 0 0 3 27 4.76

Inherited runners-scored_Cessa 1-1, Walden 3-2. IBB_off Loaisiga (Bogaerts). HBP_Pérez (Frazier). WP_Montgomery, Loaisiga.

Umpires_Home, Paul Nauert; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Jansen Visconti.

T_4:55.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|25 Corporate Gray Military-Friendly Job...
9|26 Luke's Wings Heroes Gala
9|29 Government Performance Summit 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army Corps provides relief for disabled Hurricane Laura survivor