N.Y. Yankees 6, Boston 5

|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|43
|6
|11
|6
|3
|13
|
|LeMahieu 2b-1b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.367
|Judge rf
|6
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.267
|Stanton dh
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.321
|1-Tauchman pr-dh
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.244
|Voit 1b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|.281
|2-Wade pr-2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.171
|Torres ss
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.257
|Hicks cf
|5
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.221
|Urshela 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.281
|Sánchez c
|5
|1
|2
|3
|0
|2
|.154
|Frazier lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.290
|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|47
|5
|10
|5
|5
|15
|
|Verdugo rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.328
|Lin rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.171
|Devers 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.286
|Bogaerts ss
|5
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.287
|Martinez lf
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.199
|Vázquez c
|5
|1
|3
|1
|1
|1
|.276
|Plawecki dh
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.288
|Bradley Jr. cf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.263
|Chavis 1b
|6
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.212
|Arroyo 2b
|5
|1
|3
|4
|0
|1
|.303
|New York
|000
|000
|211
|011_6
|11
|3
|Boston
|000
|310
|000
|010_5
|10
|0
1-ran for Stanton in the 8th. 2-ran for Voit in the 11th.
E_Montgomery (3), Torres (7), Wade (1). LOB_New York 8, Boston 14. 2B_Sánchez (4), Stanton (5), LeMahieu (8), Vázquez 2 (7). HR_Sánchez (10), off Barnes; Arroyo (3), off Montgomery. RBIs_Sánchez 3 (24), Stanton (10), Voit (47), LeMahieu (24), Arroyo 4 (8), Vázquez (16). SB_Bradley Jr. (4), Vázquez 2 (4), Bogaerts 2 (7), Martinez (1). S_Lin.
Runners left in scoring position_New York 6 (Frazier, Torres, Tauchman, Judge); Boston 11 (Vázquez 2, Martinez 2, Plawecki 2, Devers, Chavis 2). RISP_New York 4 for 15; Boston 3 for 22.
Runners moved up_LeMahieu, Devers, Plawecki. GIDP_Hicks, Urshela, Judge, Chavis.
DP_New York 1 (LeMahieu, Torres, Voit); Boston 4 (Arroyo, Bogaerts, Chavis; Devers, Arroyo, Chavis; Bogaerts, Arroyo, Chavis; Chavis, Bogaerts, Chavis).
|New York
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Montgomery
|4
|2-3
|5
|4
|4
|2
|7
|93
|5.12
|Cessa
|1
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|22
|2.45
|Ottavino
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|17
|6.46
|Britton
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|2.12
|Green
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|20
|3.63
|Chapman
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|27
|3.72
|Loaisiga, W, 3-0
|2
|
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|33
|2.70
|Boston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Pérez
|6
|
|3
|0
|0
|1
|7
|86
|3.88
|Hernandez
|
|2-3
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|27
|3.38
|Walden, H, 1
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|9.24
|Brasier, H, 10
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|19
|3.52
|Barnes, BS, 8-12
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|18
|4.57
|Weber, L, 1-3
|3
|
|3
|2
|0
|0
|3
|27
|4.76
Inherited runners-scored_Cessa 1-1, Walden 3-2. IBB_off Loaisiga (Bogaerts). HBP_Pérez (Frazier). WP_Montgomery, Loaisiga.
Umpires_Home, Paul Nauert; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Jansen Visconti.
T_4:55.
