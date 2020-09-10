N.Y. Yankees 7, Toronto 2

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 35 7 7 7 7 6 LeMahieu 3b 3 2 1 1 2 0 .355 Voit 1b 5 1 1 1 0 0 .271 Hicks cf 3 2 0 0 2 1 .209 Frazier rf 4 0 2 1 1 2 .288 Torres ss 5 1 2 4 0 1 .234 Andújar dh 5 0 0 0 0 0 .218 Gardner lf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .165 Sánchez c 3 0 0 0 1 1 .121 Wade 2b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .161

Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 2 6 2 0 9 Biggio 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .247 Grichuk cf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .271 Shaw 1b 3 0 1 0 0 2 .248 Grriel Jr. ph-1b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .299 Guerrero Jr. dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .245 Panik 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .259 Villar ss 3 0 1 0 0 0 .194 Joseph c 3 1 0 0 0 0 .125 Fisher lf 3 1 1 2 0 0 .259 Davis rf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .333

New York 011 030 002_7 7 0 Toronto 020 000 000_2 6 1

a-pinch hit for Shaw in the 8th.

E_Villar (4). LOB_New York 8, Toronto 3. 2B_Torres (5), Davis (1). HR_Torres (2), off Roark; LeMahieu (5), off Roark; Fisher (1), off García. RBIs_Torres 4 (10), LeMahieu (13), Voit (30), Frazier (17), Fisher 2 (6). SB_LeMahieu (2), Frazier (2).

Runners left in scoring position_New York 3 (Andújar 2, Torres); Toronto 1 (Grichuk). RISP_New York 3 for 8; Toronto 0 for 2.

Runners moved up_LeMahieu, Voit, Biggio.

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA García W,1-1 7 5 2 2 0 6 95 3.06 Britton H,3 1 1 0 0 0 0 7 2.57 Chapman 1 0 0 0 0 3 12 6.00

Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Roark 4 2 2 2 3 3 68 5.60 Stripling L,0-2 3 1-3 4 3 3 2 2 56 7.04 Borucki 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 13 2.38 Reid-Foley 1 1 2 0 1 0 31 1.35

PB_Joseph (1).

Umpires_Home, Bill Welke; First, Ramon De Jesus; Second, Pat Hoberg; Third, Brennan Miller.

T_3:04.

