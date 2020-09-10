N.Y. Yankees 7, Toronto 2

|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|7
|7
|7
|7
|6
|
|LeMahieu 3b
|3
|2
|1
|1
|2
|0
|.355
|Voit 1b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.271
|Hicks cf
|3
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.209
|Frazier rf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|1
|2
|.288
|Torres ss
|5
|1
|2
|4
|0
|1
|.234
|Andújar dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.218
|Gardner lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.165
|Sánchez c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.121
|Wade 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.161
|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|2
|6
|2
|0
|9
|
|Biggio 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.247
|Grichuk cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.271
|Shaw 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.248
|Grriel Jr. ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.299
|Guerrero Jr. dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.245
|Panik 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.259
|Villar ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.194
|Joseph c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.125
|Fisher lf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.259
|Davis rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.333
|New York
|011
|030
|002_7
|7
|0
|Toronto
|020
|000
|000_2
|6
|1
a-pinch hit for Shaw in the 8th.
E_Villar (4). LOB_New York 8, Toronto 3. 2B_Torres (5), Davis (1). HR_Torres (2), off Roark; LeMahieu (5), off Roark; Fisher (1), off García. RBIs_Torres 4 (10), LeMahieu (13), Voit (30), Frazier (17), Fisher 2 (6). SB_LeMahieu (2), Frazier (2).
Runners left in scoring position_New York 3 (Andújar 2, Torres); Toronto 1 (Grichuk). RISP_New York 3 for 8; Toronto 0 for 2.
Runners moved up_LeMahieu, Voit, Biggio.
|New York
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|García W,1-1
|7
|
|5
|2
|2
|0
|6
|95
|3.06
|Britton H,3
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|2.57
|Chapman
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|12
|6.00
|Toronto
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Roark
|4
|
|2
|2
|2
|3
|3
|68
|5.60
|Stripling L,0-2
|3
|1-3
|4
|3
|3
|2
|2
|56
|7.04
|Borucki
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|13
|2.38
|Reid-Foley
|1
|
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|31
|1.35
PB_Joseph (1).
Umpires_Home, Bill Welke; First, Ramon De Jesus; Second, Pat Hoberg; Third, Brennan Miller.
T_3:04.
