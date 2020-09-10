Listen Live Sports

N.Y. Yankees 7, Toronto 2

September 10, 2020 2:19 am
 
< a min read
      
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 35 7 7 7 7 6
LeMahieu 3b 3 2 1 1 2 0 .355
Voit 1b 5 1 1 1 0 0 .271
Hicks cf 3 2 0 0 2 1 .209
Frazier rf 4 0 2 1 1 2 .288
Torres ss 5 1 2 4 0 1 .234
Andújar dh 5 0 0 0 0 0 .218
Gardner lf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .165
Sánchez c 3 0 0 0 1 1 .121
Wade 2b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .161
Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 2 6 2 0 9
Biggio 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .247
Grichuk cf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .271
Shaw 1b 3 0 1 0 0 2 .248
Grriel Jr. ph-1b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .299
Guerrero Jr. dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .245
Panik 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .259
Villar ss 3 0 1 0 0 0 .194
Joseph c 3 1 0 0 0 0 .125
Fisher lf 3 1 1 2 0 0 .259
Davis rf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .333
New York 011 030 002_7 7 0
Toronto 020 000 000_2 6 1

a-pinch hit for Shaw in the 8th.

E_Villar (4). LOB_New York 8, Toronto 3. 2B_Torres (5), Davis (1). HR_Torres (2), off Roark; LeMahieu (5), off Roark; Fisher (1), off García. RBIs_Torres 4 (10), LeMahieu (13), Voit (30), Frazier (17), Fisher 2 (6). SB_LeMahieu (2), Frazier (2).

Runners left in scoring position_New York 3 (Andújar 2, Torres); Toronto 1 (Grichuk). RISP_New York 3 for 8; Toronto 0 for 2.

Runners moved up_LeMahieu, Voit, Biggio.

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
García W,1-1 7 5 2 2 0 6 95 3.06
Britton H,3 1 1 0 0 0 0 7 2.57
Chapman 1 0 0 0 0 3 12 6.00
Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Roark 4 2 2 2 3 3 68 5.60
Stripling L,0-2 3 1-3 4 3 3 2 2 56 7.04
Borucki 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 13 2.38
Reid-Foley 1 1 2 0 1 0 31 1.35

PB_Joseph (1).

Umpires_Home, Bill Welke; First, Ramon De Jesus; Second, Pat Hoberg; Third, Brennan Miller.

T_3:04.

