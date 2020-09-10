Listen Live Sports

N.Y. Yankees 7, Toronto 2

September 10, 2020 2:18 am
 
< a min read
      
New York Toronto
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 35 7 7 7 Totals 32 2 6 2
LeMahieu 3b 3 2 1 1 Biggio 2b 4 0 1 0
Voit 1b 5 1 1 1 Grichuk cf 4 0 1 0
Hicks cf 3 2 0 0 Shaw 1b 3 0 1 0
Frazier rf 4 0 2 1 Grriel Jr. ph-1b 1 0 0 0
Torres ss 5 1 2 4 Guerrero Jr. dh 4 0 0 0
Andújar dh 5 0 0 0 Panik 3b 4 0 0 0
Gardner lf 3 0 0 0 Villar ss 3 0 1 0
Sánchez c 3 0 0 0 Joseph c 3 1 0 0
Wade 2b 4 1 1 0 Fisher lf 3 1 1 2
Davis rf 3 0 1 0
New York 011 030 002 7
Toronto 020 000 000 2

E_Villar (4). LOB_New York 8, Toronto 3. 2B_Torres (5), Davis (1). HR_Torres (2), LeMahieu (5), Fisher (1). SB_LeMahieu (2), Frazier (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
New York
García W,1-1 7 5 2 2 0 6
Britton H,3 1 1 0 0 0 0
Chapman 1 0 0 0 0 3
Toronto
Roark 4 2 2 2 3 3
Stripling L,0-2 3 1-3 4 3 3 2 2
Borucki 2-3 0 0 0 1 1
Reid-Foley 1 1 2 0 1 0

Umpires_Home, Bill Welke; First, Ramon De Jesus; Second, Pat Hoberg; Third, Brennan Miller.

T_3:04.

