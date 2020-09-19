Listen Live Sports

N.Y. Yankees 8, Boston 0

September 19, 2020 10:48 pm
 
< a min read
      
New York Boston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 33 8 11 8 Totals 32 0 5 0
LeMahieu 2b 5 1 2 0 Arroyo 2b 2 0 0 0
Judge dh 3 1 0 0 Araúz 2b 2 0 0 0
Gardner cf 4 2 2 0 Devers 3b 4 0 0 0
Voit 1b 4 1 2 1 Bogaerts ss 4 0 1 0
Urshela 3b 3 0 1 2 Martinez dh 4 0 2 0
Frazier lf 4 2 3 3 Plawecki c 4 0 1 0
Tauchman rf 4 1 0 0 Bradley Jr. cf 3 0 0 0
Higashioka c 4 0 1 1 Dalbec 1b 3 0 1 0
Wade ss 2 0 0 1 Chavis lf 3 0 0 0
Puello rf 3 0 0 0
New York 200 230 001 8
Boston 000 000 000 0

E_Bogaerts 2 (5), Devers (11). DP_New York 1, Boston 2. LOB_New York 6, Boston 5. 2B_Gardner (5), Plawecki (5), Dalbec (2). HR_Frazier (8). SF_Urshela 2 (4).

IP H R ER BB SO
New York
Happ W,2-2 8 4 0 0 0 9
Nelson 1 1 0 0 0 0
Boston
Mazza L,1-2 4 5 4 2 3 1
Covey 2 4 3 3 1 3
Tapia 1 1 0 0 0 1
Stock 2 1 1 0 2 2

WP_Stock.

Umpires_Home, Paul Nauert; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Carlos Torres.

T_2:59.

