Napoli vs Genoa delayed after Perin positive for virus

By The Associated Press
September 26, 2020 12:03 pm
GENOA, Italy (AP) — Genoa’s Serie A match at Napoli has been delayed for a few hours after goalkeeper Mattia Perin tested positive for the coronavirus.

The match on Sunday was scheduled to kick off at 3 p.m. local time (1300 GMT) but will start three hours later.

Genoa announced Perin’s test result on Saturday. The players and staff underwent further tests and the results will be known later.

That means the team will fly to Naples on Sunday morning instead of Saturday night as originally planned.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

