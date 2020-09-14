Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

NASCAR Cup Series Points Leaders

September 14, 2020 2:00 pm
 
< a min read
      

Through Sept. 13

1. Kevin Harvick, 2143.

2. Denny Hamlin, 2122.

3. Brad Keselowski, 2112.

Advertisement

4. Joey Logano, 2109.

        Insight by Pega: A new Federal News Network survey examines how over the last six months, the coronavirus pandemic emphatically reminded non-IT people about the value of IT.

5. Martin Truex Jr, 2096.

6. Austin Dillon, 2094.

7. Chase Elliott, 2086.

8. Alex Bowman, 2085.

9. Kyle Busch, 2076.

10. Aric Almirola, 2065.

        Stay up to date on all things federal with our revamped mobile app. Download it to your device today.

11. Kurt Busch, 2065.

12. Clint Bowyer, 2061.

13. William Byron, 2058.

14. Cole Custer, 2053.

15. Matt DiBenedetto, 2036.

16. Ryan Blaney, 2034.

17. Jimmie Johnson, 700.

18. Erik Jones, 645.

19. Tyler Reddick, 619.

20. Christopher Bell, 511.

21. Chris Buescher, 501.

22. Michael McDowell, 485.

23. Bubba Wallace, 482.

24. Ricky Stenhouse Jr, 473.

25. Ryan Newman, 424.

26. Matt Kenseth, 418.

27. John H. Nemechek, 407.

28. Ty Dillon, 403.

29. Corey Lajoie, 336.

30. Ryan Preece, 330.

31. Daniel Suarez, 295.

32. Brennan Poole, 206.

33. Quin Houff, 157.

34. Kyle Larson, 121.

35. Brendan Gaughan, 76.

36. Reed Sorenson, 61.

37. James Davison, 29.

38. Stanton Barrett, 1.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|20 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
9|21 Implement the New NIST RMF and Meet...
9|22 Modern Day Marine
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Air Force celebrates 73rd birthday