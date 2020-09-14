NASCAR Cup Series Points Leaders

Through Sept. 13
1. Kevin Harvick, 2143.
2. Denny Hamlin, 2122.
3. Brad Keselowski, 2112.
4. Joey Logano, 2109.
5. Martin Truex Jr, 2096.
6. Austin Dillon, 2094.
7. Chase Elliott, 2086.
8. Alex Bowman, 2085.
9. Kyle Busch, 2076.
10. Aric Almirola, 2065.
11. Kurt Busch, 2065.
12. Clint Bowyer, 2061.
13. William Byron, 2058.
14. Cole Custer, 2053.
15. Matt DiBenedetto, 2036.
16. Ryan Blaney, 2034.
17. Jimmie Johnson, 700.
18. Erik Jones, 645.
19. Tyler Reddick, 619.
20. Christopher Bell, 511.
21. Chris Buescher, 501.
22. Michael McDowell, 485.
23. Bubba Wallace, 482.
24. Ricky Stenhouse Jr, 473.
25. Ryan Newman, 424.
26. Matt Kenseth, 418.
27. John H. Nemechek, 407.
28. Ty Dillon, 403.
29. Corey Lajoie, 336.
30. Ryan Preece, 330.
31. Daniel Suarez, 295.
32. Brennan Poole, 206.
33. Quin Houff, 157.
34. Kyle Larson, 121.
35. Brendan Gaughan, 76.
36. Reed Sorenson, 61.
37. James Davison, 29.
38. Stanton Barrett, 1.
