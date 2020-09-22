Listen Live Sports

NASCAR Cup Series Points Leaders

September 22, 2020
 
Through Sept. 21

1. Kevin Harvick, 3067.

2. Denny Hamlin, 3048.

3. Brad Keselowski, 3035.

4. Joey Logano, 3022.

5. Chase Elliott, 3021.

6. Martin Truex Jr, 3016.

7. Alex Bowman, 3009.

8. Austin Dillon, 3005.

9. Aric Almirola, 3005.

10. Kyle Busch, 3004.

11. Clint Bowyer, 3004.

12. Kurt Busch, 3001.

13. Cole Custer, 2067.

14. William Byron, 2062.

15. Ryan Blaney, 2058.

16. Matt DiBenedetto, 2054.

17. Jimmie Johnson, 720.

18. Erik Jones, 681.

19. Tyler Reddick, 652.

20. Chris Buescher, 530.

21. Christopher Bell, 526.

22. Michael McDowell, 512.

23. Bubba Wallace, 498.

24. Ricky Stenhouse Jr, 474.

25. Matt Kenseth, 441.

26. Ryan Newman, 436.

27. John H. Nemechek, 424.

28. Ty Dillon, 422.

29. Ryan Preece, 358.

30. Corey Lajoie, 340.

31. Daniel Suarez, 306.

32. Brennan Poole, 206.

33. Quin Houff, 165.

34. Kyle Larson, 121.

35. Brendan Gaughan, 76.

36. Reed Sorenson, 62.

37. James Davison, 31.

38. Stanton Barrett, 1.

