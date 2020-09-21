Listen Live

NASCAR Cup Series Schedule-Winners

September 21, 2020
 
Feb. 9 — x-Busch Clash at DAYTONA (Erik Jones)

Feb. 13 — x-Bluegreen Vacations Duel 1 at DAYTONA (Joey Logano)

Feb. 13 — x-Bluegreen Vacations Duel 2 at DAYTONA (William Byron)

Feb. 16 — DAYTONA 500 (Denny Hamlin)

Feb. 23 — Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube (Joey Logano)

March 1 — Auto Club 400 (Alex Bowman)

March 8 — FanShield 500 (Joey Logano)

March 15 — Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500, Hampton, Ga.

March 22 — Dixie Vodka 400, Homestead, Fla.

March 29 — O’Reilly Auto Parts 500, Fort Worth, Texas

April 5 — Food City 500, Bristol, Tenn.

April 19 — Toyota Owners 400, Richmond, Va.

April 26 — GEICO 500, Talladega, Ala.

May 3 — NASCAR Cup Series Race at Dover, Dover, Del.

May 9 — Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500, Martinsville, Va.

May 16 — x-NASCAR Open, Concord, N.C.

May 16 — x-NASCAR All-Star Race, Concord, N.C.

May 17 — The Real Heroes 400 (Kevin Harvick)

May 20 — Toyota 500 (Denny Hamlin)

May 24 — Coca-Cola 600 (Brad Keselowski)

May 28 — Alsco Uniforms 500 (Chase Elliott)

May 31 — Food City presents the Supermarket Heroes 500 (Brad Keselowski)

June 7 — Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 (Kevin Harvick)

June 10 — Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500 (Martin Truex Jr)

June 14 — Toyota/Save Mart 350, Sonoma, Calif.

June 14 — Dixie Vodka 400 (Denny Hamlin)

June 21 — Chicagoland 400, Joliet, Ill.

June 22 — GEICO 500 (Ryan Blaney)

June 27 — Pocono Organics 325 in partnership with Rodale Institute (Kevin Harvick)

June 28 — Pocono 350 (Denny Hamlin)

July 5 — Big Machine Hand Sanitizer 400 Powered by Big Machine Records (Kevin Harvick)

July 12 — Quaker State 400 Presented by Walmart (Cole Custer)

July 15 — x-NASCAR All-Star Open (Matt DiBenedetto)

July 15 — NASCAR All-Star Race (Chase Elliott)

July 19 — O’Reilly Auto Parts 500 (Austin Dillon)

July 23 — Super Start Batteries 400 Presented by O’Reilly Auto Parts (Denny Hamlin)

Aug. 2 — Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 (Brad Keselowski)

Aug. 8 — FireKeepers Casino 400 (Kevin Harvick)

Aug. 9 — Consumers Energy 400 (Kevin Harvick)

Aug. 16 — Go Bowling 235 at the DAYTONA Road Course (Chase Elliott)

Aug. 16 — Go Bowling at The Glen, Watkins Glen, N.Y.

Aug. 22 — Drydene 311 (1) (Denny Hamlin)

Aug. 23 — Drydene 311 (2) (Kevin Harvick)

Aug. 29 — Coke Zero Sugar 400 (William Byron)

Sept. 6 — Cook Out Southern 500 (Kevin Harvick)

Sept. 12 — Federated Auto Parts 400 (Brad Keselowski)

Sept. 19 — Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race (Kevin Harvick)

Sept. 27 — South Point 400, Las Vegas, Nev.

Oct. 4 — YellaWood 500, Talladega, Ala.

Oct. 11 — Bank of America ROVAL 400, Concord, N.C.

Oct. 18 — Hollywood Casino 400, Kansas City, Kan.

Oct. 25 — Texas 500, Fort Worth, Texas

Nov. 1 — Xfinity 500, Martinsville, Va.

Nov. 8 — NASCAR Cup Series Championship, Avondale, Ariz.

x-non-points race

