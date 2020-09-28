Trending:
NASCAR Cup Series South Point 400 Results

By The Associated Press
September 28, 2020 12:35 am
2 min read
      

Sunday

At Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Las Vegas, Nev.

Lap length: 1.50 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (9) Kurt Busch, Chevrolet, 268 laps, 40 points.

2. (19) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, 268, 38.

3. (10) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 268, 53.

4. (11) Martin Truex Jr, Toyota, 268, 42.

5. (8) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 268, 43.

6. (2) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 268, 39.

7. (15) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 268, 40.

8. (13) Erik Jones, Toyota, 268, 29.

9. (16) Chris Buescher, Ford, 268, 28.

10. (1) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 268, 37.

11. (18) Jimmie Johnson, Chevrolet, 268, 26.

12. (6) Clint Bowyer, Ford, 268, 28.

13. (12) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 268, 24.

14. (5) Joey Logano, Ford, 268, 32.

15. (27) Ryan Newman, Ford, 268, 22.

16. (22) Cole Custer, Ford, 268, 21.

17. (4) Aric Almirola, Ford, 268, 20.

18. (20) Matt Kenseth, Chevrolet, 268, 19.

19. (21) Ryan Preece, Chevrolet, 268, 18.

20. (25) John H. Nemechek, Ford, 268, 17.

21. (17) Michael McDowell, Ford, 268, 16.

22. (3) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 268, 32.

23. (33) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Chevrolet, 268, 14.

24. (26) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 268, 13.

25. (28) William Byron, Chevrolet, 268, 13.

26. (24) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 267, 11.

27. (31) Corey Lajoie, Ford, 267, 10.

28. (23) Bubba Wallace, Chevrolet, 266, 9.

29. (29) Daniel Suarez, Toyota, 265, 8.

30. (35) Brennan Poole, Chevrolet, 265, 7.

31. (30) Gray Gaulding, Chevrolet, 262, 0.

32. (7) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 261, 15.

33. (37) JJ Yeley, Chevrolet, 261, 0.

34. (32) Quin Houff, Chevrolet, 259, 3.

35. (34) Joey Gase, Ford, 256, 0.

36. (38) Josh Bilicki, Ford, suspension, 227, 0.

37. (36) Timmy Hill, Toyota, garage, 160, 0.

38. (14) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, accident, 157, 1.

39. (39) Chad Finchum, Toyota, overheating, 19, 0.

___

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 131.424 mph.

Time of Race: 3 hours, 3 minutes, 32 seconds.

Margin of Victory: 0.148 seconds.

Caution Flags: 7 for 36 laps.

Lead Changes: 20 among 11 drivers.

Lap Leaders: K.Harvick 0; C.Elliott 1-27; Ky.Busch 28-30; D.Hamlin 31-83; Ky.Busch 84-86; J.Logano 87; D.Hamlin 88-91; C.Elliott 92-118; R.Blaney 119; M.DiBenedetto 120; B.Keselowski 121-122; W.Byron 123-134; C.Buescher 135-144; C.Elliott 145-163; D.Hamlin 164-166; A.Bowman 167-171; D.Hamlin 172-232; M.DiBenedetto 233-234; Ku.Busch 235-237; M.DiBenedetto 238-242; Ku.Busch 243-268

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): D.Hamlin, 4 times for 121 laps; C.Elliott, 3 times for 73 laps; Ku.Busch, 2 times for 29 laps; W.Byron, 1 time for 12 laps; C.Buescher, 1 time for 10 laps; M.DiBenedetto, 3 times for 8 laps; Ky.Busch, 2 times for 6 laps; A.Bowman, 1 time for 5 laps; B.Keselowski, 1 time for 2 laps; R.Blaney, 1 time for 1 lap; J.Logano, 1 time for 1 lap.

Wins: K.Harvick, 9; D.Hamlin, 6; B.Keselowski, 4; J.Logano, 2; C.Elliott, 2; M.Truex, 1; A.Bowman, 1; Ku.Busch, 1; A.Dillon, 1; R.Blaney, 1; C.Custer, 1; W.Byron, 1.

Top 16 in Points: 1. K.Harvick, 3104; 2. D.Hamlin, 3101; 3. B.Keselowski, 3059; 4. M.Truex, 3058; 5. J.Logano, 3054; 6. C.Elliott, 3053; 7. A.Bowman, 3052; 8. Ky.Busch, 3043; 9. Ku.Busch, 3041; 10. C.Bowyer, 3032; 11. A.Almirola, 3025; 12. A.Dillon, 3020; 13. R.Blaney, 2098; 14. M.DiBenedetto, 2092; 15. C.Custer, 2088; 16. W.Byron, 2075.

___

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

