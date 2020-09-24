NASCAR fines Hendrick $100,000 for too much wind tunnel time

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Hendrick Motorsports was fined $100,000 on Thursday for exceeding the amount of wind tunnel testing allowed in a year.

NASCAR also docked the organization 10 hours of wind tunnel time for next year. An organization is allowed a maximum of 70 hours in 2020 and 90 hours in 2021. The testing is defined as billable hours reported by the wind tunnel.

Hendrick Motorsports self-reported the violation after discovering it had exceeded 70 hours by “less than an hour,” the team said.

Hendrick will not appeal the penalty.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.