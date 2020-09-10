NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck ToyotaCare 250 Results

Thursday

At Richmond Raceway

Richmond, Va.

Lap length: 0.75 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (5) Grant Enfinger, Ford, 250 laps, 58 points.

2. (10) Matt Crafton, Ford, 250, 39.

3. (2) Ben Rhodes, Ford, 250, 50.

4. (4) Brett Moffitt, Chevrolet, 250, 41.

5. (11) Tyler Ankrum, Chevrolet, 250, 32.

6. (28) Codie Rohrbaugh, Chevrolet, 250, 31.

7. (21) David Ragan, Ford, 249, 37.

8. (1) Austin Hill, Toyota, 249, 45.

9. (15) Timmy Hill, Chevrolet, 249, 29.

10. (13) Stewart Friesen, Toyota, 249, 34.

11. (9) Zane Smith, Chevrolet, 249, 42.

12. (14) Chandler Smith, Toyota, 249, 25.

13. (12) Sheldon Creed, Chevrolet, 249, 27.

14. (17) Austin Wayne Self, Chevrolet, 249, 23.

15. (16) Tate Fogleman, Chevrolet, 249, 24.

16. (19) Tanner Gray, Ford, 249, 21.

17. (8) Todd Gilliland, Ford, 249, 22.

18. (3) Christian Eckes, Toyota, 249, 20.

19. (25) Sam Mayer, Chevrolet, 249, 22.

20. (26) Spencer Boyd, Chevrolet, 247, 17.

21. (22) Clay Greenfield, Toyota, 247, 16.

22. (30) Carson Hocevar, Chevrolet, 247, 15.

23. (6) Derek Kraus, Toyota, 246, 19.

24. (23) Jordan Anderson, Chevrolet, 246, 13.

25. (33) Josh Bilicki, Chevrolet, 245, 0.

26. (7) Raphael Lessard, Toyota, 245, 11.

27. (20) Johnny Sauter, Ford, 242, 10.

28. (35) Ryan Huff, Chevrolet, 239, 9.

29. (24) Trevor Bayne, Chevrolet, 237, 8.

30. (32) Norm Benning, Chevrolet, 235, 7.

31. (34) Ray Ciccarelli, Chevrolet, 231, 6.

32. (29) Josh Reaume, Toyota, 217, 5.

33. (18) Danny Bohn, Toyota, electrical, 175, 4.

34. (27) Natalie Decker, Chevrolet, 155, 3.

35. (36) Timothy Viens, Chevrolet, accident, 50, 2.

36. (31) Jennifer Jo Cobb, Chevrolet, clutch, 0, 1.

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 94.55 mph.

Time of Race: 1 hour, 58 minutes, 59 seconds.

Margin of Victory: 1.033 seconds.

Caution Flags: 4 for 37 laps.

Lead Changes: 8 among 6 drivers.

Lap Leaders: A.Hill 0-65; Z.Smith 66-109; G.Enfinger 110-119; B.Rhodes 120-152; G.Enfinger 153; B.Rhodes 154-186; B.Moffitt 187-218; M.Crafton 219-243; G.Enfinger 244-250

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): B.Rhodes, 2 times for 66 laps; A.Hill, 1 time for 65 laps; Z.Smith, 1 time for 44 laps; B.Moffitt, 1 time for 32 laps; M.Crafton, 1 time for 25 laps; G.Enfinger, 3 times for 18 laps.

Wins: S.Creed, 3; G.Enfinger, 3; Z.Smith, 2; A.Hill, 1; B.Rhodes, 1; M.Crafton, 1.

Top 16 in Points: 1. S.Creed, 2026; 2. Z.Smith, 2022; 3. A.Hill, 2022; 4. G.Enfinger, 2019; 5. B.Moffitt, 2015; 6. B.Rhodes, 2014; 7. M.Crafton, 2009; 8. C.Eckes, 2005; 9. T.Gilliland, 2003; 10. T.Ankrum, 2002; 11. D.Kraus, 452; 12. R.Lessard, 388; 13. S.Friesen, 377; 14. T.Gray, 371; 15. J.Sauter, 328; 16. T.Majeski, 299.

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

