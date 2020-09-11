NASCAR-Xfinity Go Bowling 250 Results

Friday

At Richmond Raceway

Richmond, Va.

Lap length: 0.75 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (16) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, 250 laps, 56 points.

2. (10) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 250, 50.

3. (29) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 250, 0.

4. (7) Austin Cindric, Ford, 250, 48.

5. (1) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 250, 49.

6. (20) Brett Moffitt, Chevrolet, 250, 0.

7. (9) Michael Annett, Chevrolet, 250, 36.

8. (4) Noah Gragson, Chevrolet, 250, 32.

9. (24) Kaz Grala, Chevrolet, 250, 38.

10. (8) Riley Herbst, Toyota, 249, 27.

11. (5) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 249, 35.

12. (6) Ryan Sieg, Chevrolet, 249, 25.

13. (22) Matt Mills, Toyota, 249, 24.

14. (2) Brandon Jones, Toyota, 249, 23.

15. (21) Tommy Joe Martins, Chevrolet, 249, 22.

16. (3) Harrison Burton, Toyota, 249, 21.

17. (19) Jeremy Clements, Chevrolet, 248, 21.

18. (13) Brandon Brown, Chevrolet, 248, 19.

19. (23) Joe Graf Jr, Chevrolet, 248, 18.

20. (31) Joey Gase, Chevrolet, 248, 17.

21. (26) Bayley Currey, Chevrolet, 248, 0.

22. (12) Josh Williams, Chevrolet, 247, 15.

23. (15) Alex Labbe, Chevrolet, 247, 14.

24. (17) Jeffrey Earnhardt, Chevrolet, 247, 13.

25. (14) Jesse Little, Chevrolet, 247, 12.

26. (36) Kyle Weatherman, Chevrolet, 247, 11.

27. (30) Mason Massey, Toyota, 246, 10.

28. (33) Kody Vanderwal, Chevrolet, 246, 9.

29. (32) BJ McLeod, Chevrolet, 245, 8.

30. (34) Vinnie Miller, Toyota, 242, 7.

31. (27) Dexter Bean, Chevrolet, 241, 6.

32. (28) Jeb Burton, Chevrolet, 233, 7.

33. (18) Colby Howard, Chevrolet, 220, 4.

34. (35) Stephen Leicht, Toyota, axle, 88, 3.

35. (11) Myatt Snider, Chevrolet, accident, 46, 2.

36. (37) Timmy Hill, Toyota, vibration, 4, 0.

37. (25) Chad Finchum, Toyota, 246, 1.

___

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 91.476 mph.

Time of Race: 2 hours, 2 minutes, 59 seconds.

Margin of Victory: 0.604 seconds.

Caution Flags: 5 for 31 laps.

Lead Changes: 10 among 6 drivers.

Lap Leaders: R.Chastain 0-38; J.Haley 39-41; R.Chastain 42; H.Burton 43-53; C.Briscoe 54-59; A.Cindric 60-78; C.Briscoe 79; A.Cindric 80-124; J.Allgaier 125-173; J.Haley 174-221; J.Allgaier 222-250

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): J.Allgaier, 2 times for 78 laps; A.Cindric, 2 times for 64 laps; J.Haley, 2 times for 51 laps; R.Chastain, 2 times for 39 laps; H.Burton, 1 time for 11 laps; C.Briscoe, 2 times for 7 laps.

Wins: C.Briscoe, 6; A.Cindric, 5; B.Jones, 3; N.Gragson, 2; J.Haley, 2; J.Allgaier, 2; H.Burton, 2; A.Allmendinger, 1.

Top 16 in Points: 1. A.Cindric, 1053; 2. C.Briscoe, 986; 3. R.Chastain, 960; 4. N.Gragson, 910; 5. J.Haley, 831; 6. J.Allgaier, 813; 7. H.Burton, 810; 8. M.Annett, 734; 9. B.Jones, 729; 10. R.Herbst, 633; 11. R.Sieg, 592; 12. B.Brown, 511; 13. J.Clements, 468; 14. M.Snider, 443; 15. J.Williams, 423; 16. J.Little, 415.

___

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

