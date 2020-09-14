Listen Live Sports

NASCAR Xfinity Schedule-Winners

September 14, 2020
 
Feb. 15 — NASCAR Racing Experience 300 (Noah Gragson)

Feb. 22 — Boyd Gaming 300 (Chase Briscoe)

Feb. 29 — Production Alliance Group 300 (Harrison Burton)

March 7 — LS Tractor 200 (Brandon Jones)

March 14 — EchoPark 250, Hampton, Ga.

March 21 — 2020Census.GOV 300, Homestead, Fla.

April 4 — Cheddar’s 300 presented by Alsco, Bristol, Tenn.

April 25 — MoneyLion 300, Talladega, Ala.

April 30 — My Bariatric Solutions 300, Fort Worth, Texas

May 2 — NASCAR Xfinity Series Race at Dover, Dover, Del.

May 21 — Toyota 200 (Chase Briscoe)

May 25 — Alsco 300 (Kyle Busch)

May 30 — Mid-Ohio 170, Lexington, Ohio

June 1 — Cheddar’s 300 presented by Alsco (Noah Gragson)

June 6 — LTi Printing 250, Brooklyn, Mich.

June 6 — EchoPark 250 (AJ Allmendinger)

June 13 — Hooters 250 (Harrison Burton)

June 13 — NASCAR Xfinity Series Race at Iowa, Newton, Iowa

June 14 — Contender Boats 250 (Chase Briscoe)

June 20 — Chicagoland 300, Joliet, Ill.

June 20 — Unhinged 300 (Justin Haley)

June 28 — Pocono Green 225 Recycled by J.P. Mascaro & Sons (Chase Briscoe)

July 4 — Pennzoil 150 at the Brickyard (Chase Briscoe)

July 9 — Shady Rays 200 (Austin Cindric)

July 10 — Alsco 300 (Austin Cindric)

July 18 — My Bariatric Solutions 300 (Austin Cindric)

July 18 — NASCAR Xfinity Series Race At New Hampshire, Loudon, N.H.

July 25 — Kansas Lottery 250 (Brandon Jones)

Aug. 1 — U.S. Cellular 250, Newton, Iowa

Aug. 8 — Henry 180 (Austin Cindric)

Aug. 15 — Zippo 200 at The Glen, Watkins Glen, N.Y.

Aug. 15 — UNOH 188 at the DAYTONA Road Course (Austin Cindric)

Aug. 22 — Drydene 200 (Justin Allgaier)

Aug. 23 — Drydene 200 (Chase Briscoe)

Aug. 28 — Wawa 250 Powered By Coca-Cola (Justin Haley)

Sept. 5 — Sport Clips Haircuts VFW 200 (Brandon Jones)

Sept. 11 — Go Bowling 250 (Justin Allgaier)

Sept. 12 — Virginia is for Racing Lovers 250 (Justin Allgaier)

Sept. 18 — Food City 300, Bristol, Tenn.

Sept. 26 — Alsco 300, Las Vegas, Nev.

Oct. 3 — Ag-Pro 300, Talladega, Ala.

Oct. 10 — Drive for the Cure 250 presented by Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina, Concord, N.C.

Oct. 17 — Kansas Lottery 300, Kansas City, Kan.

Oct. 24 — O’Reilly Auto Parts 300, Fort Worth, Texas

Oct. 31 — NASCAR Xfinity Series Race at Martinsville, Martinsville, Va.

Nov. 7 — Desert Diamond Casino West Valley 200, Avondale, Ariz.

