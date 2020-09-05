NASCAR-Xfinity Sport Clips Haircuts VFW 200 Results

Saturday

At Darlington Raceway

Darlington, S.C.

Lap length: 1.37 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (8) Brandon Jones, Toyota, 147 laps, 54 points.

2. (5) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 147, 51.

3. (11) Ryan Sieg, Chevrolet, 147, 41.

4. (6) Riley Herbst, Toyota, 147, 34.

5. (37) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 147, 0.

6. (3) Harrison Burton, Toyota, 147, 37.

7. (14) Noah Gragson, Chevrolet, 147, 36.

8. (7) Michael Annett, Chevrolet, 147, 35.

9. (26) Austin Hill, Toyota, 147, 0.

10. (20) Myatt Snider, Chevrolet, 147, 27.

11. (2) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 147, 41.

12. (4) Austin Cindric, Ford, 147, 37.

13. (1) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 147, 24.

14. (27) BJ McLeod, Toyota, 147, 23.

15. (9) Josh Williams, Chevrolet, 147, 22.

16. (24) Alex Labbe, Chevrolet, 147, 21.

17. (17) Brandon Brown, Chevrolet, 147, 20.

18. (10) Jesse Little, Chevrolet, 147, 19.

19. (18) Colby Howard, Chevrolet, 147, 18.

20. (23) Chad Finchum, Toyota, 146, 17.

21. (25) Jeffrey Earnhardt, Chevrolet, 146, 16.

22. (33) Matt Mills, Toyota, 146, 15.

23. (28) Joe Graf Jr, Chevrolet, 146, 14.

24. (30) Bayley Currey, Chevrolet, 146, 0.

25. (29) Ryan Vargas, Chevrolet, 146, 12.

26. (19) Tommy Joe Martins, Chevrolet, 145, 15.

27. (12) Anthony Alfredo, Chevrolet, 145, 10.

28. (32) Vinnie Miller, Toyota, 145, 9.

29. (34) Kody Vanderwal, Chevrolet, 145, 8.

30. (35) Dexter Bean, Chevrolet, 145, 7.

31. (16) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, 135, 7.

32. (13) Jeremy Clements, Chevrolet, 129, 7.

33. (21) Brett Moffitt, Chevrolet, oilleak, 118, 0.

34. (22) David Starr, Chevrolet, accident, 108, 3.

35. (36) Stephen Leicht, Toyota, suspension, 11, 2.

36. (31) Kyle Weatherman, Chevrolet, accident, 5, 1.

37. (15) Daniel Hemric, Chevrolet, accident, 2, 1.

___

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 101.642 mph.

Time of Race: 1 hour, 58 minutes, 32 seconds.

Margin of Victory: 3.363 seconds.

Caution Flags: 7 for 37 laps.

Lead Changes: 17 among 6 drivers.

Lap Leaders: J.Haley 0-7; C.Briscoe 8-12; R.Chastain 13-32; D.Hamlin 33-47; R.Chastain 48; C.Briscoe 49-50; R.Chastain 51; C.Briscoe 52-82; D.Hamlin 83-91; C.Briscoe 92-94; R.Chastain 95; C.Briscoe 96-104; D.Hamlin 105-111; R.Chastain 112; C.Briscoe 113-117; R.Sieg 118-126; R.Chastain 127-145; B.Jones 146-147

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): C.Briscoe, 6 times for 55 laps; R.Chastain, 6 times for 43 laps; D.Hamlin, 3 times for 31 laps; R.Sieg, 1 time for 9 laps; J.Haley, 1 time for 7 laps; B.Jones, 1 time for 2 laps.

Wins: C.Briscoe, 6; A.Cindric, 5; N.Gragson, 2; J.Haley, 2; H.Burton, 2; B.Jones, 2; J.Allgaier, 1; A.Allmendinger, 1.

Top 16 in Points: 1. A.Cindric, 968; 2. C.Briscoe, 910; 3. R.Chastain, 860; 4. N.Gragson, 842; 5. J.Haley, 757; 6. H.Burton, 752; 7. J.Allgaier, 750; 8. M.Annett, 663; 9. B.Jones, 652; 10. R.Herbst, 572; 11. R.Sieg, 526; 12. B.Brown, 472; 13. J.Clements, 440; 14. M.Snider, 414; 15. J.Williams, 386; 16. J.Little, 384.

___

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

