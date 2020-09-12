NASCAR-Xfinity Virginia is for Racing Lovers 250 Results

Saturday

At Richmond Raceway

Richmond, Va.

Lap length: 0.75 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (14) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, 250 laps, 53 points.

2. (21) Jeb Burton, Chevrolet, 250, 46.

3. (11) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 250, 51.

4. (15) Harrison Burton, Toyota, 250, 45.

5. (8) Noah Gragson, Chevrolet, 250, 43.

6. (13) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 250, 48.

7. (9) Michael Annett, Chevrolet, 250, 35.

8. (2) Brandon Jones, Toyota, 250, 29.

9. (7) Kaz Grala, Chevrolet, 250, 30.

10. (12) Austin Cindric, Ford, 250, 32.

11. (16) Brandon Brown, Chevrolet, 250, 26.

12. (20) Alex Labbe, Chevrolet, 250, 25.

13. (3) Matt Mills, Toyota, 250, 24.

14. (23) Jeffrey Earnhardt, Chevrolet, 250, 23.

15. (4) Ryan Sieg, Chevrolet, 249, 24.

16. (5) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 249, 28.

17. (17) Jeremy Clements, Chevrolet, 249, 20.

18. (10) Brett Moffitt, Chevrolet, 249, 0.

19. (25) Bayley Currey, Chevrolet, 249, 0.

20. (30) Kyle Weatherman, Chevrolet, 248, 17.

21. (28) Mason Massey, Toyota, 248, 16.

22. (35) Stephen Leicht, Toyota, 247, 15.

23. (18) Joey Gase, Chevrolet, 247, 14.

24. (26) BJ McLeod, Chevrolet, 247, 13.

25. (19) Josh Williams, Chevrolet, 247, 12.

26. (1) Tommy Joe Martins, Chevrolet, 247, 11.

27. (22) Joe Graf Jr, Chevrolet, 247, 10.

28. (33) Chad Finchum, Toyota, 246, 9.

29. (32) Kody Vanderwal, Chevrolet, 246, 8.

30. (31) Dexter Bean, Chevrolet, 246, 7.

31. (27) Myatt Snider, Chevrolet, 246, 6.

32. (34) Vinnie Miller, Toyota, 245, 5.

33. (24) Jesse Little, Chevrolet, 244, 4.

34. (6) Riley Herbst, Toyota, accident, 227, 11.

35. (29) Colby Howard, Chevrolet, accident, 140, 2.

36. (36) Timmy Hill, Toyota, fuelpump, 56, 0.

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 92.381 mph.

Time of Race: 2 hours, 1 minute, 46 seconds.

Margin of Victory: 2.185 seconds.

Caution Flags: 5 for 29 laps.

Lead Changes: 9 among 6 drivers.

Lap Leaders: T.Martins 0; B.Jones 1-16; C.Briscoe 17-29; N.Gragson 30-45; J.Allgaier 46-82; R.Chastain 83-127; J.Allgaier 128-146; R.Chastain 147-159; J.Burton 160-171; J.Allgaier 172-250

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): J.Allgaier, 3 times for 135 laps; R.Chastain, 2 times for 58 laps; N.Gragson, 1 time for 16 laps; B.Jones, 1 time for 16 laps; C.Briscoe, 1 time for 13 laps; J.Burton, 1 time for 12 laps.

Wins: C.Briscoe, 6; A.Cindric, 5; J.Allgaier, 3; B.Jones, 3; N.Gragson, 2; J.Haley, 2; H.Burton, 2; A.Allmendinger, 1.

Top 16 in Points: 1. A.Cindric, 1085; 2. C.Briscoe, 1014; 3. R.Chastain, 1011; 4. N.Gragson, 953; 5. J.Haley, 879; 6. J.Allgaier, 866; 7. H.Burton, 855; 8. M.Annett, 769; 9. B.Jones, 758; 10. R.Herbst, 644; 11. R.Sieg, 616; 12. B.Brown, 537; 13. J.Clements, 488; 14. M.Snider, 449; 15. A.Labbe, 438; 16. J.Williams, 435.

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

