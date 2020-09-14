Listen Live Sports

NASCAR Xfinity Winners

September 14, 2020 2:00 pm
 
Through Sept. 13

1. Chase Briscoe, 6.

2. Austin Cindric, 5.

3. Justin Allgaier, 3.

3. Brandon Jones, 3.

5. Harrison Burton, 2.

5. Noah Gragson, 2.

5. Justin Haley, 2.

8. AJ Allmendinger, 1.

8. Kyle Busch, 1.

