NASCAR Xfinity Winners

September 21, 2020
 
Through Sept. 20

1. Chase Briscoe, 7.

2. Austin Cindric, 5.

3. Justin Allgaier, 3.

3. Brandon Jones, 3.

5. Harrison Burton, 2.

5. Noah Gragson, 2.

5. Justin Haley, 2.

8. AJ Allmendinger, 1.

8. Kyle Busch, 1.

