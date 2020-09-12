Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Nashville 4, Atlanta 2

September 12, 2020 10:44 pm
 
< a min read
      
Atlanta 1 1 2
Nashville 3 1 4

First half_1, Nashville, Badji, 1 (McCarty), 1st minute; 2, Atlanta, Larentowicz, 1 (Barco), 19th; 3, Nashville, Mukhtar, 1 (Badji), 28th; 4, Nashville, McCarty, 1 (Lovitz), 36th.

Second half_5, Nashville, Danladi, 1 (McCarty), 57th; 6, Atlanta, Bello, 1 (Jahn), 61st.

Goalies_Atlanta, Brad Guzan, Alec Kann; Nashville, Joe Willis, Elliot Panicco.

Yellow Cards_Remedi, Atlanta, 63rd.

Advertisement

Referee_Armando Villarreal. Assistant Referees_Benjamin Hall-Volpenhein, Brooke Mayo. 4th Official_Ted Unkel.

        Insight by Copper River: A new Federal News Network survey examines how federal employees view intelligent automation tools.

___

Lineups

Atlanta_Brad Guzan; George Bello, Franco Escobar, Miles Robinson, Anton Walkes; Ezequiel Barco, Jeff Larentowicz, Matheus Rossetto (Jon Gallagher, 57th); Adam Jahn (Erick Torres, 75th), Brooks Lennon (Jurgen Damm, 46th, Jake Mulraney, 75th), Tyler Wolff (Eric Remedi, 56th).

Nashville_Joe Willis; Alistair Johnston, Daniel Lovitz, Dave Romney, Walker Zimmerman; Anibal Godoy, Dax McCarty (Brian Anunga, 86th), Hany Mukhtar (Derrick Jones, 75th), Alex Muyl (Alan Winn, 62nd); Dominique Badji (Daniel Rios, 75th), Abu Danladi (Taylor Washington, 62nd).

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|20 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
9|21 Implement the New NIST RMF and Meet...
9|22 Modern Day Marine
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Wisconsin National Guard Black Hawk helicopters sent to California to battle wildfires