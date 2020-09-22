Listen Live Sports

Nashville SC hosts DC United in conference matchup

September 22, 2020 3:05 am
 
1 min read
      

DC United (2-5-5, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Nashville SC (3-5-3, ninth in the Eastern Conference)

Nashville, Tennessee; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Nashville SC plays DC United in conference play.

Nashville SC is 2-4-2 in conference matchups. Daniel Lovitz leads the MLS with five cards, all of them yellow. Nashville SC has 18 cards, all of them yellow.

DC United is 2-4-5 in Eastern Conference games. DC United ranks ninth in the Eastern Conference with 11 goals led by Ola Kamara with two.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dax McCarty leads Nashville SC with three assists. has one goal over the past 10 games for Nashville SC.

Julian Gressel has one goal and one assist for DC United this year. has two goals over the last 10 games for DC United.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nashville SC: 3-4-3, averaging 0.8 goals, 0.7 assists, four shots on goal and 4.4 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.1 goals per game.

DC United: 1-4-5, averaging 0.8 goals, 0.3 assists, 2.8 shots on goal and 4.3 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.4 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Nashville SC: Randall Leal (injured), Jimmy Medranda (injured), Ken Tribbett (injured).

DC United: Russell Canouse (injured), Paul Arriola (injured), Edison Flores (injured), Steve Birnbaum (injured), Felipe Martins (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

